July 10, 2023 / 8:31 PM

Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds

By Sheri Walsh

July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.

Mitch Bratton, the police chief of Grayson, was convicted Monday following a two-week trial of malfeasance in office, felony theft and possession of controlled dangerous substances, according to Attorney General Jeff Landry's office.

Bratton was found guilty of taking more than $10,000 in narcotics funds between 2016 and 2019. He was also convicted on one count of felony theft for stealing a family's COVID-19 stimulus money during an arrest, leaving them unable to pay their bills and homeless.

"My office will continue to support crime victims and bring offenders to justice -- no matter their position and authority. It is our hope that this conviction will provide some closure to his victims," Landry said.

State police said they found Xanax and Suboxone during a search of Bratton's vehicle. According to the attorney general's office, the drugs were evidence from cases that had not been documented.

Bratton could face up to five years in prison for each count. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19.

