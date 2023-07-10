HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared

July 10 (UPI) -- HCA Healthcare recently found that patient information from at least 20 states has been shared in an online forum.

In a press release Monday, the for-profit healthcare provider confirmed the data was hacked, saying the stolen information includes patients' names, addresses, birth dates, contact information and the dates and locations that they received service.

Sensitive information such as treatment, diagnosis, credit card information, Social Security numbers and passwords were not stolen, according to HCA Healthcare.

However, DataBreaches.net reports that the information was for sale on a "deep web forum" as of Wednesday and it includes "emails with health diagnosis that correspond to clientID." DataBreaches notes that the hacker did not provide "compelling proof" that sensitive information was included in the hack, but did share a sample of code that refers to a follow-up from a lung cancer assessment.

HCA Healthcare said the leak has not disrupted service at its facilities.

"This appears to be a theft from an external storage location exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages," HCA Healthcare said in a press release. "There has been no disruption to the care and services HCA Healthcare provides to patients and communities."

The company estimates that 11 million patients are affected by the hack but an investigation is ongoing and the true volume has not been confirmed. Facilities in 20 states, including hospitals and clinics, are included in the hack.