Advertisement
U.S. News
July 10, 2023 / 11:57 PM

Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape

By Darryl Coote
Eric Abril, 35, was recaptured midday Monday, ending a manhunt for the inmate who escaped police custody early Sunday while at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he was admitted late last week for an undisclosed medical issue. Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Eric Abril, 35, was recaptured midday Monday, ending a manhunt for the inmate who escaped police custody early Sunday while at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he was admitted late last week for an undisclosed medical issue. Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities who promised an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Eric Abril, 35, was recaptured at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a green belt area of Rocklin, a city of some 72,000 people located just north of Sacramento.

Advertisement

Police had been searching for Abril since about 3 a.m. Sunday when he escaped his deputy guard at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was admitted on Thursday for undisclosed medical reasons.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo told reporters during a press conference that Abril was taken into custody without incident as SWAT members were combing the green belt area.

RELATED Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds

Woo said as law enforcement were pushing toward Zion Court, Abril was located by "an alert homeowner" after a dog started barking at movement in a bush, which turned out to be their missing inmate.

Abril was found wearing only his jail-ordered boxer shorts, belly chains around his waist which no longer restrained his hands in cuffs and he was covered in abrasions.

Advertisement

"As the sheriff of this entire county, I take full responsibly for this incident," Woo said.

RELATED Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance

Abril has been charged with murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm and attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges, in connection to an April 6 shooting Roseville, which is located near Rocklin.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol Task Force were attempting to execute a search warrant at Abril's Roseville residence when he opened fire. He then fled to nearby Mahany Park where he took two people hostage, both of whom police said Abril shot, one fatally. The deceased victim has been identified as James MacEgan.

Abril, who sustained gunshot wounds, was then taken into police custody.

RELATED Lone suspect in Chicago's decades-old Tylenol murders found dead at 76

Woo told reporters that when Abril escaped the medical facility, he was pursued in a foot chase by his deputy guard, who lost the inmate in the medical facility's parking lot, according to a preliminary investigation.

He added that surveillance footage shows Abril was able to "defeat" some of the restraints he was placed in.

Since his recapture, Abril has been returned to the medical center. After being cleared by staff, he will be transferred to jail, Woo said, adding that an investigation will now be launched into the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Advertisement

The investigation will also focus on policies procedures and equipment used to "ensure something like this never happens again," he continued.

"I take the protection of this community serious and, quite frankly, as the sheriff who's in charge of the jail and the custody of prisoners, this should have never happened. And I can guarantee you this: We'll make whatever course corrections we need to and I'll take full responsibility and we'll make sure it never happens again -- at least not while I'm the sheriff, I can guarantee you that," he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
U.S. Air Force suspends personnel moves, bonuses over funding shortfall
July 11 (UPI) -- A funding shortfall, due to higher-than-expected costs, is forcing the U.S. Air Force to suspend thousands of airmen's moves and bonuses through September.
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Director of nonprofit think tank charged with arms trafficking, conspiring with China
July 10 (UPI) -- Gal Luft, director of the nonprofit think tank the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, has been charged with arms trafficking, making false statements and advancing the interests of China.
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing drug money, COVID-19 funds
July 10 (UPI) -- A recently re-elected Louisiana police chief has been found guilty of stealing COVID-19 funds, drugs and money confiscated in narcotics investigations.
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
HCA Healthcare confirms patient information from 20 states stolen, shared
July 10 (UPI) -- HCA Healthcare recently found that patient information from at least 20 states has been shared in an online forum.
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
July 10 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott have declared states of emergencies as a series of thunderstorms inundate both states with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, killing one person.
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend
July 10 (UPI) -- A judge has dismissed the sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley due to a lack of evidence.
Federal monitor: NYC should be held in contempt for Rikers Island jail violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal monitor: NYC should be held in contempt for Rikers Island jail violence
July 10 (UPI) -- A scathing new report finds New York's Rikers Island jail to be "patently unsafe" while recommending a federal judge hold New York City and its Department of Correction in contempt to force compliance.
Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ex-Michigan police officer charged in beating of inmate who offered no resistance
July 10 (UPI) -- Matthew James Rodriguez, 48, is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law, a felony charge, for allegedly punching 19-year-old Jaquwan Smith and slamming their head to the floor on June 13.
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Union Pacific agrees to paid sick leave agreement for SMART-TD union members
July 10 (UPI) -- Union Pacific has reached a tentative agreement to provide additional paid sick leave to members of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union.
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ramaswamy presidential campaign offers 10% incentive for donor recruitment
July 10 (UPI) -- The "Vivek Kitchen Cabinet" program offers donors 10% per donation to people who bring in other donors with their own unique link.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
North Korea warns it will shoot down U.S. reconnaissance planes
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar survives stabbing attack in federal prison
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
Manhunt underway in California for escaped inmate accused of murder
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
New York, Vermont declare states of emergencies in deadly flash flooding
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Lower U.S. gasoline prices may be their own undoing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement