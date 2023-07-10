Escaped California murder suspect recaptured; probe launched into his escape

Eric Abril, 35, was recaptured midday Monday, ending a manhunt for the inmate who escaped police custody early Sunday while at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he was admitted late last week for an undisclosed medical issue. Photo courtesy of Placer County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

July 10 (UPI) -- A northern California inmate, accused of murder and hunted by police since he fled their custody over the weekend, has been recaptured, according to authorities who promised an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape. Eric Abril, 35, was recaptured at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in a green belt area of Rocklin, a city of some 72,000 people located just north of Sacramento. Advertisement

Police had been searching for Abril since about 3 a.m. Sunday when he escaped his deputy guard at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where he was admitted on Thursday for undisclosed medical reasons.

Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo told reporters during a press conference that Abril was taken into custody without incident as SWAT members were combing the green belt area.

Woo said as law enforcement were pushing toward Zion Court, Abril was located by "an alert homeowner" after a dog started barking at movement in a bush, which turned out to be their missing inmate.

Abril was found wearing only his jail-ordered boxer shorts, belly chains around his waist which no longer restrained his hands in cuffs and he was covered in abrasions.

Advertisement

"As the sheriff of this entire county, I take full responsibly for this incident," Woo said.

Abril has been charged with murder, kidnapping causing bodily harm and attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges, in connection to an April 6 shooting Roseville, which is located near Rocklin.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol Task Force were attempting to execute a search warrant at Abril's Roseville residence when he opened fire. He then fled to nearby Mahany Park where he took two people hostage, both of whom police said Abril shot, one fatally. The deceased victim has been identified as James MacEgan.

Abril, who sustained gunshot wounds, was then taken into police custody.

Woo told reporters that when Abril escaped the medical facility, he was pursued in a foot chase by his deputy guard, who lost the inmate in the medical facility's parking lot, according to a preliminary investigation.

He added that surveillance footage shows Abril was able to "defeat" some of the restraints he was placed in.

Since his recapture, Abril has been returned to the medical center. After being cleared by staff, he will be transferred to jail, Woo said, adding that an investigation will now be launched into the circumstances surrounding his escape.

Advertisement

The investigation will also focus on policies procedures and equipment used to "ensure something like this never happens again," he continued.

"I take the protection of this community serious and, quite frankly, as the sheriff who's in charge of the jail and the custody of prisoners, this should have never happened. And I can guarantee you this: We'll make whatever course corrections we need to and I'll take full responsibility and we'll make sure it never happens again -- at least not while I'm the sheriff, I can guarantee you that," he said.