July 9, 2023 / 5:14 PM

Sen. Chuck Schumer requests FDA investigation into high-caffeine Prime Energy drinks

By Joe Fisher
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference Sunday that PRIME Energy drinks have “eye-popping” levels of caffeine and should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference Sunday that Prime Energy drinks have "eye-popping" levels of caffeine and should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 9 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference Sunday that Prime Energy drinks have "eye-popping" levels of caffeine and should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Schumer said the drink is being marketed to children by social media influencers. The drink first hit shelves in January 2022. It was developed and marketed by YouTube star Logan Paul, according to AM New York.

The energy drinks, distributed by Congo Brands, contains 200 mg of caffeine per 12-ounce can. It is not recommended for children under 18 years old or women who are pregnant.

The caffeine content is six times more than a can of Coca-Cola and twice that of an 8.4-ounce can of Red Bull.

"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy - it's a beverage - but buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets," Schumer said in a statement. "The problem here is that this product has so much caffeine in it that it puts Red Bull to shame, but unlike Red Bull, this product has one true target market: children under the age of 18, and that is why I am sounding the alarm and asking the FDA to investigate PRIME."

According to the FDA, 400 mg of caffeine, equal to about four or five cups of coffee, is "not generally associated with dangerous, negative effects" for healthy adults. Some people may be more sensitive to the effects of caffeine, the administration warns.

Other Prime products include Prime Hydration and Prime Hydration+ Sticks, a powdered version of the Prime Hydration drink.

In January, Paul announced that Prime had become a sponsor for the UFC.

