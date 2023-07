Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $650 million, the ninth highest jackpot all time, after nobody won the grand prize on Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Monday's Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $650 million, the ninth highest jackpot all time, after nobody won the grand prize on Saturday. Saturday's winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and Powerball 18. More than 1.8 million winning tickets were sold, but none matched all six numbers. The jackpot has not been won since a player in Ohio won $252.6 million on April 19. Advertisement

The cash option for Monday's jackpot is an estimated $328.3 million.

Monday's jackpot will be the second-highest Powerball jackpot of the year. On Feb. 6, the grand prize reached $754.6 million, the game's fifth largest prize. The winning ticket was sold in Washington.

Players in California, Colorado and Illinois matched the five white balls on Saturday to win $1 million each. Forty-two tickets matched four of five white balls. Ten of those winners used the times-two Power Play to win $100,000 while the other 32 won $50,000.

It has been less than a year since the all-time highest Powerball jackpot was won. In November, a sole winning ticket was purchased in California to claim $2.04 billion.

