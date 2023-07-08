Six killed in California business jet crash

July 8 (UPI) -- Six people were killed when a jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in California on Saturday, authorities said.

KLTA reported that a C550 business jet crashed just north of the airport around 4:15 a.m. It had had departed from the

"Deputies located an aircraft fully engulfed," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told the broadcaster. "Six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene."

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles there was dense fog in the area when the plane crashed.

A brush fire broke out following the crash but it was contained just after 5:35 a.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.