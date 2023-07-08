Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2023 / 3:28 PM

Six killed in California business jet crash

By Matt Bernardini

July 8 (UPI) -- Six people were killed when a jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in California on Saturday, authorities said.

KLTA reported that a C550 business jet crashed just north of the airport around 4:15 a.m. It had had departed from the

Advertisement

"Deputies located an aircraft fully engulfed," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told the broadcaster. "Six occupants from the plane were located and pronounced deceased at the scene."

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles there was dense fog in the area when the plane crashed.

A brush fire broke out following the crash but it was contained just after 5:35 a.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Read More

QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas 1 dead, 3 injured in California plane crash Indigenous traditions helped 4 children survive 40 days in jungle Child plane crash survivors rescued after 40 days in Colombian jungle

Latest Headlines

Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
July 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won't contest a parole granted to former Manson family member and convicted murder Leslie Van Houten.
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
Residents across the northeastern United States were advised Saturday to be aware of flash flooding risks in the coming days as tropical moisture pours into the region.
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
July 8 (UPI) -- Federal, state and local authorities are searching Saturday for a "very dangerous" homicide suspect who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said the United States and China must seek to "closely communicate" with each other during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
July 7 (UPI) -- Seven Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Target, warning that its Pride month clothes and merchandise might violate child protection laws in their states.
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a series of new executive actions Friday that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers.
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
July 7 (UPI) -- Defense Department officials said Friday that the United States has destroyed the last of its arsenal of chemical weapons, completing a decades-long process.
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
July 7 (UPI) -- Shark-monitoring drones will be used to monitor New York beaches after several incidents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
July 7 (UPI) -- The White House confirmed Friday that U.S. officials are engaging in negotiations for a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of Washington Post reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since Ma
D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani
U.S. News // 1 day ago
D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani
July 7 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was recommended for disbarment on Friday by an attorney disciplinary committee for his role in helping then-President Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
Oil platform fire in Gulf of Mexico injures at least 6, Mexico's PEMEX says
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement