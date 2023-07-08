Woman charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion

Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island was the scene of a trespassing incident this week, police said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island despite having previously been warned to stay away from her home, police said. Westerly, R.I., Police Chief Paul Gingerella told the Providence Journal Friday that the woman found at Swift's beachfront property on Monday after police responded to reports of a trespasser.

When they arrived, they found the woman outside the home's front gates.

"This subject was previously warned to not be on the property and subsequently arrested," Gingerella said.

Court records indicated the woman was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and scheduled for a District Court arraignment on July 14, the newspaper reported.

The Rhode Island arrest comes a month after a similar incident in which a man was accused of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment in connection with the pop superstar.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, was booked into the LaPorte County, Indiana, Jail after allegedly sending a voice message to Swift through Instagram on March 29 saying "he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate," according to court records obtained by CNN.

Police said Taebel also went to where Swift was performing that night despite being placed on a security threat/concern list so he wouldn't be able to purchase any ticket for the show.