Advertisement
U.S. News
July 8, 2023 / 5:21 PM

Woman charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion

By Matt Bernardini
Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island was the scene of a trespassing incident this week, police said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island was the scene of a trespassing incident this week, police said. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- A 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with trespassing outside Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island despite having previously been warned to stay away from her home, police said.

Westerly, R.I., Police Chief Paul Gingerella told the Providence Journal Friday that the woman found at Swift's beachfront property on Monday after police responded to reports of a trespasser.

Advertisement

When they arrived, they found the woman outside the home's front gates.

"This subject was previously warned to not be on the property and subsequently arrested," Gingerella said.

Court records indicated the woman was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and scheduled for a District Court arraignment on July 14, the newspaper reported.

The Rhode Island arrest comes a month after a similar incident in which a man was accused of stalking, intimidation, invasion of privacy and harassment in connection with the pop superstar.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, was booked into the LaPorte County, Indiana, Jail after allegedly sending a voice message to Swift through Instagram on March 29 saying "he would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate," according to court records obtained by CNN.

Advertisement

Police said Taebel also went to where Swift was performing that night despite being placed on a security threat/concern list so he wouldn't be able to purchase any ticket for the show.

Read More

Selena Gomez shares photos from Taylor Swift's 4th of July party Taylor Swift releases 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': 'It's here' Taylor Swift adds Europe dates to 'Eras' tour

Latest Headlines

Six killed in California business jet crash
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Six killed in California business jet crash
July 8 (UPI) -- Six people were killed when a jet crashed near the French Valley Airport in California on Saturday, authorities said.
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
July 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won't contest a parole granted to former Manson family member and convicted murder Leslie Van Houten.
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Northeastern U.S. put on alert for serious flash flooding risk
Residents across the northeastern United States were advised Saturday to be aware of flash flooding risks in the coming days as tropical moisture pours into the region.
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
July 8 (UPI) -- Federal, state and local authorities are searching Saturday for a "very dangerous" homicide suspect who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Yellen calls for 'closer communication' in meeting with top Chinese official
July 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said the United States and China must seek to "closely communicate" with each other during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
July 7 (UPI) -- Seven Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Target, warning that its Pride month clothes and merchandise might violate child protection laws in their states.
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a series of new executive actions Friday that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers.
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
July 7 (UPI) -- Defense Department officials said Friday that the United States has destroyed the last of its arsenal of chemical weapons, completing a decades-long process.
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
July 7 (UPI) -- Shark-monitoring drones will be used to monitor New York beaches after several incidents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
U.S. News // 1 day ago
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
July 7 (UPI) -- The White House confirmed Friday that U.S. officials are engaging in negotiations for a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of Washington Post reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since Ma
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
Authorities search for 'very dangerous' suspect after escape from Pa. jail
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Snake Island on 500th day of full-scale war
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Calif. Gov. Newsom won't challenge parole for Manson family member Van Houten
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement