July 7, 2023 / 12:50 PM

Cargo ship continues to burn in New Jersey as 2 firefighter victims identified

By Clyde Hughes
The Italian cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio caught fire on Wednesday after arriving in New Jersey from Baltimore with thousands of tons of cargo. Authorities say Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. (pictured, L-R) were killed after they became trapped in the burning ship. Photos courtesy of Newark Fire Division
The Italian cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio caught fire on Wednesday after arriving in New Jersey from Baltimore with thousands of tons of cargo. Authorities say Newark firefighters Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr. (pictured, L-R) were killed after they became trapped in the burning ship. Photos courtesy of Newark Fire Division

July 7 (UPI) -- A shipping fire that took the lives of two Newark firefighters continued to burn at the city's port container terminal in New Jersey Friday morning, officials said.

The Italian cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio caught fire on Wednesday after arriving from Baltimore with thousands of tons of cargo, including shipping containers and 5,000 vehicles.

Authorities said the firefighters became trapped aboard the 692-foot-long ship Wednesday night and could not escape.

The fire continued to burn inside the large ship, according to thermal images taken by a drone from the Elizabeth, N.J. police department. Authorities said explosions continue to be heard from the vessel as the ship continued to rust from the blaze.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation but some questions have been raised about the compatibility of the fire department equipment with the European-made suppression system on the ship, according to ABC News.

Fire officials identified the firefighters who lost their lives on Wednesday as Augusto "Augie" Acabou, 45, and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr., 49.

The Newark Firefighters Union said they will hold a press conference later on Friday to recognize Acabou and Brooks.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Thursday ordering U.S. and New Jersey flags to fly at half-staff on Friday.

"Augusto Acabou served as a firefighter for over 9 years and Wayne Brooks, Jr. served for over 16 years, with honorable devotion, remarkable courage, exceptional professionalism, loyalty, and commitment to the city of Newark and this state," Murphy said in a statement.

"NewJersey has lost two courageous heroes who dedicated their lives to keeping ourcommunities safe. It is with great sadness that we mourn their passing, and wekeep their colleagues and loved ones in our prayers."

