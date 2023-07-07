7 Republican attorneys general criticize Target over gay pride merchandise

1/2

Seven Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Target, criticizing its decision to sell Pride merchandise. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Seven Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Target, warning that its Pride month clothes and merchandise might violate child protection laws in their states. Attorneys general from Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina sent the letter on Wednesday, saying they were "concerned by recent events involving the company's 'Pride' campaign." Advertisement

Specifically the letter criticized products such as LGBT-themed onesies, bibs, and overalls, T-shirts labeled "Girls Gays Theys," "Pride Adult Drag Queen Katya," and girls' swimsuits with "tuck-friendly construction" and "extracrotch coverage" for male genitalia.

The attorneys general also highlighted Target's support for GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ organization that works to end bullying in schools based on sexual and gender identity.

While the letter did not specify what laws the retailer might have violated, they did suggest that Target should sell more American-themed clothing.

"It is likely more profitable to sell the type of Pride that enshrines the love of the United States," the letter said. "Target's Pride Campaign alienates whereas Pride in our country unites."

The letter also said that the management team had an interest to act in the company's best interest, and suggested that selling Pride merchandise was hurting its profitability.

Advertisement

"Target's management has no duty to fill stores with objectionable goods, let alone endorse or feature them in attention-grabbing displays at the behest of radical activists," the attorneys general wrote. "However, Target management does have fiduciary duties to its shareholders to prudently manage the company and act loyally in the company's best interests."