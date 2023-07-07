Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2023 / 7:18 PM

U.S. destroys last of its chemical weapons stockpile

By Matt Bernardini
The United States once had more than 30,000 tons of chemical warfare agents in explosively configured weapons and bulk containers. Congress mandated in 1986 that the arsenal be destroyed, and the process began in 1990. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
The United States once had more than 30,000 tons of chemical warfare agents in explosively configured weapons and bulk containers. Congress mandated in 1986 that the arsenal be destroyed, and the process began in 1990. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Defense Department officials said Friday that the United States has destroyed the last of its arsenal of chemical weapons, completing a decades-long process.

The final sarin nerve agent-filled M55 rocket was destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Kentucky, the Defense Department said.

Advertisement

"This is the first time an international body has verified destruction of an entire category of declared weapons of mass destruction -- reinforcing the United States' commitment to creating a world free of chemical weapons," Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William A. LaPlante said in a statement.

The United States once had more than 30,000 tons of chemical warfare agents in explosively configured weapons and bulk containers. Congress mandated in 1986 that the arsenal be destroyed, and the process began in 1990.

RELATED Czech Republic to provide helicopters, F-16 training to Ukraine

President Joe Biden applauded today's news and said that all nations should join the Chemical Weapons Convention to impose a global ban on the weapons.

"For more than 30 years, the United States has worked tirelessly to eliminate our chemical weapons stockpile," Biden said. "Today, I am proud to announce that the United States has safely destroyed the final munition in that stockpile-bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons."

Advertisement

Last month, a team of companies in Colorado led by Bechtel National Inc. completed the destruction of more than 780,000 mustard agent-filled projectiles at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot.

RELATED United States to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine

"After years of design, construction, testing and operations, these obsolete weapons have been safely eliminated. The Army is proud to have played a key role in making this demilitarization possible," Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a statement.

RELATED U.S. military: Russian jets again harass U.S. drones in Syria

Latest Headlines

Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a series of new executive actions Friday that seek to rein in surprise billing by health insurers, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze consumers.
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shark-monitoring drones to be deployed over New York beaches
July 7 (UPI) -- Shark-monitoring drones will be used to monitor New York beaches after several incidents, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House confirms prisoner-swap talks with Russia on detained reporter
July 7 (UPI) -- The White House confirmed Friday that U.S. officials are engaging in negotiations for a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of Washington Post reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since Ma
D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. disciplinary committee recommends disbarment for Rudy Giuliani
July 7 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was recommended for disbarment on Friday by an attorney disciplinary committee for his role in helping then-President Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results.
N.C. amusement park to reopen roller coaster after replacing cracked beam
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.C. amusement park to reopen roller coaster after replacing cracked beam
July 7 (UPI) -- Carowinds Amusement Park in Charlotte, N.C., said it will replace a cracked support beam on its Fury 325 roller coaster and reopen the ride.
House oversight committee requests briefing on cocaine found at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House oversight committee requests briefing on cocaine found at White House
July 7 (UPI) -- The GOP-chaired House Committee on Oversight Friday requested a briefing from U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on the discovery of a dime-size bag of cocaine at the White House.
El Paso Walmart gunman sentenced to 90 life terms for hate crimes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
El Paso Walmart gunman sentenced to 90 life terms for hate crimes
July 7 (UPI) -- The man responsible for fatally shooting 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms Friday for federal hate crimes.
Army financial counselor accused of stealing millions from Gold Star families
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Army financial counselor accused of stealing millions from Gold Star families
July 7 (UPI) -- An Army financial counselor in New Jersey was federally indicted on Friday for allegedly defrauding two dozen Gold Star families.
Police arrest Baltimore teen in connection with deadly block party shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Baltimore teen in connection with deadly block party shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Baltimore resident was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and 28 wounded at the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party Sunday.
Cargo ship continues to burn in New Jersey as 2 firefighter victims identified
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cargo ship continues to burn in New Jersey as 2 firefighter victims identified
July 7 (UPI) -- A shipping fire that took the lives of two Newark firefighters continued to burn at the city's port container terminal in New Jersey Friday morning, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
Citing 'fairness,' Biden unveils new rules on surprise medical bills, junk fees
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement