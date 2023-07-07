Police arrest Baltimore teen in connection with deadly block party shooting

July 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Baltimore resident was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and 28 wounded at the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party Sunday.

"On July 7, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., members of the Homocide and SWAT team arrested a 17-year-old male, following a search warrant on a residence," Baltimore police said in a statement Friday. The teen's name has not been released.

Police said, "Detectives believe the 17-year-old male was involved in the mass shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court, on July 2, 2023."

The teen was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with assault weapons possession, possession of a firearm by a minor, handgun in vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Police say three of the 28 wounded victims remain hospitalized but are in "fair condition."

The victims have been identified as Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, and Kris Fagbemi, 20.

The Baltimore City Council's Safety Committee will hold a hearing on July 13 to evaluate the response to the shooting.

On Monday, police said they were looking for two suspects in connection to the shooting.

A reward of up to $28,000 is being offered for information leading to further arrests.