Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 7, 2023 / 1:52 PM

Army financial counselor accused of stealing millions from Gold Star families

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony at the White House on May 17. He commented on the indictment of Army financial counselor Caz Craffy on Friday, saying, 'Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime.' File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a Medal of Valor ceremony at the White House on May 17. He commented on the indictment of Army financial counselor Caz Craffy on Friday, saying, 'Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime.' File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- An Army financial counselor in New Jersey was federally indicted on Friday for allegedly defrauding two dozen Gold Star families.

Caz Craffy, also known as Carz Craffey, 41, of Colts Neck, N.J., was charged with six counts of wire fraud and one count each of securities fraud, making false statements in a loan application, committing acts furthering a personal financial interest, and making false statements to a federal agency.

Advertisement

Craffy was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday in Trenton, N.J., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Craffy's alleged actions were predatory to specifically target the families of fallen American service members.

RELATED Last surviving WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel Woodrow Williams dies at 98

"Stealing from Gold Star families whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation is a shameful crime," Garland said in a statement. "As alleged in the indictment, the defendant tin this case used his position as an Army financial counselor to defraud GoldStar families, steal their money, and enrich himself."

The indictment said that, from 2018 to January, Craffy misrepresented his authority to Gold Star families to get them to invest into his financial firm. Prosecutors said Craffy abused his position of trust to enrich himself during the family's most vulnerable time.

Advertisement

Authorities said when a member of the Armed Services dies during active duty, his or her surviving beneficiary, now a member of a Gold Star family, is entitled to a $100,000 death gratuity and the soldier's life insurance of up to $400,000.

RELATED 9 service members dead as 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Craffy, a major in the Army Reserves, was responsible for only providing general financial education to the surviving beneficiaries. Instead, against Pentagon rules and federal law, Craffy guided more than $9.9 million from Gold Star families to invest in accounts managed by him privately to invest and trade often without the family's authorization, authorities said.

One Gold Star family ended up losing more than $3.4 million in the scheme while Craffy earned more than $1.4 million in commissions taken from the family accounts.

"Craffy disgraced the position he was entrusted ... when he allegedly took advantage of them during a vulnerable time of grief," said Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel of Homeland Security Investigations Newark.

RELATED Amid rising military suicide rate, lawmakers question DoD over prevention

"No family, especially our Gold Star families, should have to face further heartache after a loved one's death by having their financial security ripped out from under them by fraudsters."

Latest Headlines

House oversight committee requests briefing on cocaine found at White House
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
House oversight committee requests briefing on cocaine found at White House
July 7 (UPI) -- The GOP-chaired House Committee on Oversight Friday requested a briefing from U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on the discovery of a dime-size bag of cocaine at the White House.
El Paso Walmart gunman sentenced to 90 life terms for hate crimes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
El Paso Walmart gunman sentenced to 90 life terms for hate crimes
July 7 (UPI) -- The man responsible for fatally shooting 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms Friday for federal hate crimes.
Police arrest Baltimore teen in connection with deadly block party shooting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest Baltimore teen in connection with deadly block party shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- A 17-year-old Baltimore resident was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and 28 wounded at the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party Sunday.
Cargo ship continues to burn in New Jersey as 2 firefighter victims identified
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cargo ship continues to burn in New Jersey as 2 firefighter victims identified
July 7 (UPI) -- A shipping fire that took the lives of two Newark firefighters continued to burn at the city's port container terminal in New Jersey Friday morning, officials said.
Mercedes-Benz to join Tesla charging system in North America
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz to join Tesla charging system in North America
July 7 (UPI) -- German automaker Mercedes-Benz said Friday its operations in the North American market would tap into charging stations from Tesla to support its range of electric vehicles.
Florida reports two new cases of locally acquired malaria
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida reports two new cases of locally acquired malaria
July 7 (UPI) -- Two new cases of locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria were reported in Florida this week, but the CDC says the risk of local transmission remains low.
Gasoline prices stable, but that could change amid oil production cuts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gasoline prices stable, but that could change amid oil production cuts
July 7 (UPI) -- An increase in demand for road fuels and decisions from major oil producers to curb output were not enough to lift U.S. gasoline prices this week, data show. But that could change.
U.S. added 209,000 jobs in June; more interest rate hikes may be on the way
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. added 209,000 jobs in June; more interest rate hikes may be on the way
July 7 (UPI) -- Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed hiring increased in June, though gains over the first six months of the year were lower than the average for 2022.
Joe Biden announces new crackdown on surprise medical bills, junk fees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden announces new crackdown on surprise medical bills, junk fees
July 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced Friday a series of new executive actions that aim to lower healthcare costs, diminish medical debt and eliminate hidden fees that continue to squeeze American consumers.
Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
Outbursts of Canadian wildfire smoke have filled the sky over the eastern United States in recent weeks, but a new airborne danger from a different source is approaching from the tropics.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
Massive dust cloud heading toward U.S. may dim sky
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
Joe Biden announces new crackdown on surprise medical bills, junk fees
Joe Biden announces new crackdown on surprise medical bills, junk fees
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Sources say Marjorie Taylor Greene voted out of House Freedom Caucus
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
Wisconsin governor uses sneaky editing trick to fund public education until 2425
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement