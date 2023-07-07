Trending
U.S. News
July 7, 2023 / 12:28 PM

Florida reports two new cases of locally acquired malaria

By Doug Cunningham
Florida this week reported two new locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria cases. The state health department is working with the CDC on efforts to prevent further transmission. File Photo courtesy of the CDC
July 7 (UPI) -- Florida on Friday reported two new cases of locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria this week, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the overall risk of local transmission remains low.

The Florida Department of Health reported two new cases of malaria in Sarasota County, bringing the total of locally acquired cases in the state to six.

Miami-Dade, Manatee and Sarasota counties were under a Florida Health mosquito-borne illness alert.

There have been 23 total cases of international travel-associated malaria with onset in 2023 in Florida. Orange, Polk and Walton counties were under a mosquito-borne virus advisory.

RELATED CDC: First cases of locally acquired malaria in 20 years detected

Nationally, the CDC said it was collaborating on an investigation with state health departments in Florida and Texas, where one case had been reported.

The CDC said there's no evidence that the cases in Florida and Texas are related. All patients were promptly treated at area hospitals and are recovering.

The CDC said June 26 that the five cases its investigating were the first U.S. locally acquired mosquito-borne malaria cases in 20 years.

"The risk of locally acquired malaria is extremely low in the United States. Malaria and other diseases can be spread by mosquitoes," the CDC said. "To prevent mosquito bites, use insect repellent containing DEET, wear loose-fitted long-sleeved shirts and pants, and use screens on windows and doors."

Florida's health department is working closely with the affected counties to prevent further transmission and also to enhance case detection, according to the CDC.

Those efforts include aerial and truck spraying in the area where the cases were found.

RELATED Mosquitoes with dengue virus bite more often

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. Symptoms include fever, chills, and flu-like illness. Worldwide there were an estimated 241 million malaria cases in 2020, killing 627,000 people.

Roughly 2,000 malaria cases are diagnosed each year in the United States, with the vast majority occurring in international travelers and immigrants from countries where malaria transmission routinely occurs.

New species of mosquito is spreading in Florida

