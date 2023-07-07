Trending
El Paso Walmart shooter set to be sentenced Friday

By Doug Cunningham
Survivors and victim family members of the 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting confronted the shooter Patrick Crusius over two days of intensely emotional courtroom statements. He is expected to be sentenced Friday. Photo courtesy of FBI/EPA-EFE
July 7 (UPI) -- The man responsible for shooting and killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 is set to be sentenced Friday after two days of impact statements from survivors and families of victims.

Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges that included hate crime in February. The federal sentence could be 90 consecutive life terms. State charges carrying the death penalty are still pending.

Thirty-six people confronted Crusius over two days. Prosecutors said in a superseding federal indictment that the motive for the mass murders was to kill immigrants and Mexicans.

That indictment quoted a social media post the killer made the day of the attack that said, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."

RELATED Man who killed 23 in El Paso Walmart shooting pleads guilty, gets 90 life sentences

Family members of the victims offered intense, angry and sometimes tearful statements as the shooter sometimes reacted to what they had to say.

The father of 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest victim, wore a t-shirt with a picture of Francisco as he confronted the killer in court.

"Look at me, you coward. Look at my son's picture," Francisco Javier Rodriguez said in court on Thursday, according to ABC El Paso affiliate KVIA. "Because of you he never graduated from high school. I carry my son's ashes with me everywhere I go."

RELATED 2 years after El Paso shooting, Biden says U.S. 'must confront' hate

Genesis Davila, 16, remembers the last hug she got from one of her coaches who was killed by the gunman. Her father was wounded but survived.

"I want you dead," she said, as she stared at the defendant. "I hate you so much."

Dean Reckard, whose mother Margie Reckard was killed, said, "You haven't showed any signs of remorse. You really haven't. Are you sorry for what you did?"

RELATED Witness in El Paso Walmart shooting deported over traffic tickets

Crusius nodded yes.

Thomas Hoffman lost his father Alexander Hoffman to the murderous rampage. He told Crusius his father was "not a racist like you."

"You're an ignorant coward and you deserve to suffer in jail and then burn in hell," Thomas Hoffman said. "You are an evil parasite that is nothing without a weapon."

Bertha Patricia Benavides' husband Arturo Benavides died in the El Paso Walmart shooting.

"I feel...I'll never get over it," she said. "You destroyed so many families. It will still take time to recover from the loss."

Crusius will be sentenced during a Friday hearing.

