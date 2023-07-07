Survivors and victim family members of the 2019 El Paso Walmart mass shooting confronted the shooter Patrick Crusius over two days of intensely emotional courtroom statements. He is expected to be sentenced Friday. Photo courtesy of FBI/EPA-EFE

Thirty-six people confronted Crusius over two days. Prosecutors said in a superseding federal indictment that the motive for the mass murders was to kill immigrants and Mexicans.

That indictment quoted a social media post the killer made the day of the attack that said, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."

Family members of the victims offered intense, angry and sometimes tearful statements as the shooter sometimes reacted to what they had to say.

The father of 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest victim, wore a t-shirt with a picture of Francisco as he confronted the killer in court.

"Look at me, you coward. Look at my son's picture," Francisco Javier Rodriguez said in court on Thursday, according to ABC El Paso affiliate KVIA. "Because of you he never graduated from high school. I carry my son's ashes with me everywhere I go."

Genesis Davila, 16, remembers the last hug she got from one of her coaches who was killed by the gunman. Her father was wounded but survived.

"I want you dead," she said, as she stared at the defendant. "I hate you so much."

Dean Reckard, whose mother Margie Reckard was killed, said, "You haven't showed any signs of remorse. You really haven't. Are you sorry for what you did?"

Crusius nodded yes.

Thomas Hoffman lost his father Alexander Hoffman to the murderous rampage. He told Crusius his father was "not a racist like you."

"You're an ignorant coward and you deserve to suffer in jail and then burn in hell," Thomas Hoffman said. "You are an evil parasite that is nothing without a weapon."

Bertha Patricia Benavides' husband Arturo Benavides died in the El Paso Walmart shooting.

"I feel...I'll never get over it," she said. "You destroyed so many families. It will still take time to recover from the loss."

Crusius will be sentenced during a Friday hearing.