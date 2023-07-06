Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 2:36 PM

NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor

By Patrick Hilsman
The NOAA has awarded a $624.6 million contract to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC. to augment the NOAA's fleet of research vessels, which include the "Fairweather" (pictured). Photo courtesy of NOAA
The NOAA has awarded a $624.6 million contract to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC. to augment the NOAA's fleet of research vessels, which include the "Fairweather" (pictured). Photo courtesy of NOAA

July 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a $624.6 million contract to a Louisiana ship builder to develop at least two new advanced oceanographic research vessels.

The contract, which is expected to be complete by 2027 and 2028, also includes provisions for two potential additional research vessels to be built by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors LLC.

Advertisement

The Louisiana-based ship manufacturer has experience building research vessels for the NOAA, with two research vessels under construction at the company's shipyard in Houma, La., and slated for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

The new ships, which will be designed to map the seafloor and observe marine wildlife, are intended to augment the NOAA's aging fleet of research vessels.

RELATED New hurricane center director: Warming climate to worsen storm surge

The NOAA says its vessels "comprise the largest fleet of research ships in the nation." The ships are used to chart shallow bays for incoming ships, study environmental effects, and support fishing.

Funding for the research vessels derives from Inflation Reduction Act, which has provided resources for numerous environmental projects, including the regulation of pollution and the mitigation of the effects of climate change.

"The new ships will focus primarily on ocean mapping and nautical charting as part of NOAA's mission to deliver tools and information to help mariners safely navigate the nation's ports and harbors," the NOAA said in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The NOAA says its research vessels are crucial to U.S. shipping and disaster response.

"These ships are vital for mapping the United States Exclusive Economic Zone, enabling maritime commerce and responding to natural disasters and will allow us to meet critical at-sea data collection requirements for the economic security, public safety and national security for many years to come," director of NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations Nancy Hann.

RELATED NOAA announces $2.6 billion to protect coastal communities

Read More

Tropical Storm Bret heads toward St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Latest Headlines

After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
July 6 (UPI) -- OceanGate said in an announcement on its website Thursday that it is suspending operations in the wake of its submersible's implosion during a deep dive to the Titanic, which killed five people.
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to tout the real world benefits of "Bidenomics," massive investments across the country that he said are creating jobs at a rapid pace.
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
July 6 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit where she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials.
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
July 6 (UPI) -- Job openings in the United States fell to 9.8 million in May, while new unemployment applications were on the rise last week, according to data released Thursday
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
July 6 (UPI) -- Lorie Logan, a voting member at the Fed and the president of the central bank in Dallas, said Thursday that inflationary data and labor trends suggest further rate hikes may be necessary to cool the economy.
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
July 6 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications dropped by 4.4% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Market Composite Index for the week ending June 30.
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges related to the former president's handling classified documents.
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
July 6 (UPI) -- The private sector added nearly a half-million jobs to its payrolls in June, according to the monthly ADP National Employment Report.
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
July 6 (UPI) -- Two New Jersey firefighters were killed Wednesday night while battling a fire aboard a cargo ship docked in Port Newark.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement