Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey

The Grande Costa D'Avorio arrived in Port Newark from Baltimore carrying thousands of tons of cargo, including shipping containers and 5,000 vehicles, Photo by Farid mernissi/Wikimedia Commons

July 6 (UPI) -- Two New Jersey firefighters were killed while battling a fire aboard a cargo ship docked in Port Newark. Officials have not yet named the victims -- said to be members of the Newark Fire Department -- who became trapped in the blaze that erupted about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 10th floor of an anchored Italian shipping vessel. Advertisement

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire aboard the Grande Costa D'Avorio, which arrived from Baltimore carrying thousands of tons of cargo, including shipping containers and 5,000 vehicles, many that were consumed as flames spread to the 11th and 12th floors.

The intense heat of the blaze forced members of the responding units to retreat, but two firefighters never came out, according to Newark Fire Division Chief Rufus Jackson, who spoke at a news conference.

By the time recovery teams made it back inside to find them, they were dead, he said.

"The two individuals were removed from the structure. Unfortunately, we lost two members today," Jackson said. "Our prayers go out to them, to their families, to their brothers and sisters in the fire department who fought beside them tonight and probably many fires before this one."

Several agencies responded to the fire, including the U.S. Coast Guard, with crews battling the flames late into the night, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, adding that there were "two calls for maydays."

"I saw the kind of acts of bravery and camaraderie today that's unparalleled and you know, it's very, very, very traumatic for all of us here in the city of Newark," Baraka said.

The community was somber following the tragedy, with firefighters holding a memorial procession from the port to a nearby hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Authorities provided no details about the investigation.