July 6, 2023 / 9:46 AM

U.S. mortgage down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month

By Doug Cunningham
Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications were down 4.4% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association's Market Composite Index. Photo by Dan Moyle/Flickr
July 6 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications fell to their lowest level in a month last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Mortgage applications fell 4.4% from a week earlier as rates for most loan types were on the rise, according to the MBA's Market Composite Index for the week ending June 30.

"As mortgage-Treasury spreads remained wide, the 30-year fixed rate increased to 6.85%, the highest rate since the end of May," said MBA Vice-President Joel Kanin in a statement. "Purchase applications decreased for the first time in a month, as homebuyers remained sensitive to rate changes."

Mortgage interest rates are a percentage point higher than last year at this time. The average loan size declined to $423,500, the lowest since January 2023.

The MBA said that was likely driven by reduced purchase activity in some high-priced home markets and more buyer activity in some of the lower-priced markets.

For homebuyers taking out 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the average contract interest rate was 6.68%, up from 6.63%.

On 15-year mortgages, the fixed rate was 6.3%, up from 6.23% the previous week.

The FHA share of total applications was 13%, up from 12.9% in the prior week.

The Refinance Index was down 4% from the previous week and was 30% lower than the same week one year ago, according to the MBA.

The refinance application share of the total mortgage market was up to 27.4% of total applications while adjustable rate mortgage applications increased to 6.2% of total mortgage applications.

On June 28, the MBA found that mortgage applications climbed by 3% over the previous week but was 21% lower than the same time last year.

In June, home prices were up in 12 of the 20 major metro markets for the third month in a row, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller Indices.

