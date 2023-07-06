Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 6:35 PM

FDA approves first medicine shown to slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients

By Patrick Hilsman & Matt Bernardini
1/2
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Leqembi, which is manufactured by Biogen, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug Leqembi, which is manufactured by Biogen, for use in patients with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first drug proven to slow the progress of Alzheimer's disease.

The drug, Leqembi, which is manufactured by Eisai and Biogen, has been shown to remove from the brain the amyloid plaque that causes Alzheimer's.

Advertisement

Research indicates the drug, which is a monoclonal antibody, slows cognitive decline by 27% in patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

"This treatment, while not a cure, can give people in the early stages of Alzheimer's more time to maintain their independence and do the things they love," Joanne Pike, DrPH, Alzheimer's Association president and CEO, said in a statement. "This gives people more months of recognizing their spouse, children and grandchildren. This also means more time for a person to drive safely, accurately and promptly take care of family finances, and participate fully in hobbies and interests."

RELATED Eye test may diagnose Alzheimer's

Critics of the drug argue the studies showing its effect on cognitive decline are unreliable and that the risk of bleeding within the brain is too high.

Dr. Alberto Espay, a neurologist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, told NBC News that slowing the progression of the illness falls below the threshold of what would be "noticeable" to a patient.

Advertisement

"The odds for brain swelling and hemorrhage are far higher than any actual improvement," said Espay, who launched a petition in June calling for the Alzheimer's treatment to not get full approval.

RELATED Except for cancer, Alzheimer's most feared

In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services only approved insurance coverage for a prior Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, for patients participating in the trials.

In January, the drug was fast-tracked due to promising trials. It is given as an IV infusion once every two weeks.

"I don't think we can understate the significance of this moment," Donna Wilcock, the assistant dean of biomedicine at the University of Kentucky, said according to NBC News.

RELATED No evidence Alzheimer's prevention works

Eisai said that it will likely take a few years for people with the disease to seek out the drug.

"You're going to have a much, much lower number, at least at this moment," Eisai U.S. CEO Ivan Cheung said, according to CNN. "Maybe a few years down the road, as these therapeutic options are available, these testings are reimbursed, that number will go up more, but I don't think you're going to see a million people in the next couple of years."

Latest Headlines

Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Twitter sends cease-and-desist letter to Meta in anticipation of Threads lawsuit
July 6 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Twitter has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in anticipation of a lawsuit over the launch of Instagram's new Threads application.
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
QAnon leader dies; in 2021, he told followers JFK and son would appear in Dallas
July 6 (UPI) -- A man died Friday leaving thousands of followers of his QAnon-related conspiracy group believing his death was a part of a plan to reveal the so-called "truth" about the fate of former President John F. Kennedy.
Harris County sues to stop Texas law abolishing its elections office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Harris County sues to stop Texas law abolishing its elections office
July 6 (UPI) -- Harris County, Texas, officials said Thursday that the county intends to challenge a new state law that abolishes its elections office.
Democratic senators call out Bed Bath & Beyond on severance pay, more
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic senators call out Bed Bath & Beyond on severance pay, more
July 6 (UPI) -- Two U.S. senators are blasting Bed Bath & Beyond, calling out the recently-bankrupt retail giant for purportedly not issuing severance pay to thousands of now-former employees.
In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Florida, GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
July 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Republican Party will require GOP presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge to get on the state's March 19 primary ballot.
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
July 6 (UPI) -- OceanGate said in an announcement on its website Thursday that it is suspending operations in the wake of its submersible's implosion during a deep dive to the Titanic, which killed five people.
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to tout the real world benefits of "Bidenomics," massive investments across the country that he said are creating jobs at a rapid pace.
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'
July 6 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit where she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials.
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
July 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a $624.6 million contract to a Louisiana ship builder to develop at least two new advanced oceanographic research vessels.
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
Wednesday topped record for hottest day ever, climate data show
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement