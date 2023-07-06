Florida police officer who locked son in jail cell placed on leave in separate probe

1/2

Lt. Michael Schoenbrod is now on paid administrative leave from the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, citing an internal memo. File Photo courtesy of LinkedIn

July 6 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer who twice brought his young son to the department's headquarters and locked him in a cell as punishment, has been placed on leave for a seemingly unrelated code of conduct investigation. Lt. Michael Schoenbrod is now on paid administrative leave from the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, citing an internal memo. Advertisement

"During the period of administrative leave, you are instructed not to drive a department vehicle or act in any capacity as a police officer," public safety director Michael Fowler instructed in the memo to Schoenbrod.

The long-time police lieutenant is facing his third professional standards investigation in 10 months.

The latest investigation allegedly relates to three separate incidents since early April, reportedly related to records tampering.

"Employees shall not steal, alter or forge or tamper with any kind of public safety record, report or citation," the memo states.

Schoenbrod previously faced professional standards investigations related to locking his then three-year-old son in a jail cell. One incident was meant to potty train him, while a second was punishment for hitting another child.

Two incidents occurred on two separate days last fall but only came to light in June amid video footage of an interview conducted by the Department of Children and Families.

Schoenbrod co-parents the child with Sgt. Jessica Long, a fellow department member.

Fowler, the public safety director, was not able to comment on whether the internal conduct probe extended to Long.

The results of those investigations into Schoenbrod's previous conduct have not been made public.