July 6, 2023 / 4:22 AM

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in Lansing, Mich., said the body of Wynter Cole-Smith was found Wednesday evening near Coleman A. Young International Airport. Photo courtesy of Lansing Police Department/Facebook
Authorities in Lansing, Mich., said the body of Wynter Cole-Smith was found Wednesday evening near Coleman A. Young International Airport. Photo courtesy of Lansing Police Department/Facebook

July 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan on Wednesday said the body of a missing 2-year-old girl has been found.

Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing Police Department told reporters during a brief press conference that the body of Wynter Cole-Smith was found near the Coleman A. Young International Airport, and that the missing child case has become a homicide investigation.

"Our hearts are with the family of Wynter Cole-Smith," he said.

"We saw a community that showed an endless amount of support and assistance and help finding Wynter, and now we need the same support and love for the family as they grieve. This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for. And I promise law enforcement will see that the family gets the justice they so deserve."

Authorities had been searching for Cole-Smith since Sunday night. The FBI said she was reported missing at about 11:30 p.m. and that Rashad Trice, the 26-year-old former boyfriend of the girl's mother, was believed to have kidnapped her.

In a statement, the FBI said Cole-Smith and her 1-year-old brother were in an apartment when her mother was assaulted by Trice. The 22-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds but was able to flee the apartment and called law enforcement, the Lansing Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the residence, Cole-Smith was missing while her 1-year-old brother was found unharmed.

The Lansing Police Department said Trice and Cole-Smith were last seen Sunday night in a white Chevrolet Impala on the south side of the city.

Trice was arrested Monday about 90 miles away in St. Clair Shores at about 4:45 p.m. after crashing the vehicle following a police car chase that began when officers attempted to pull him over.

However, Cole-Smith was not found in the vehicle, authorities said.

Earlier Wednesday, the Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced in a statement that Trice had been arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree aggravated domestic violence, unlawful driving away of an automobile and felonious assault.

He was charged as a violent habitual fourth offender, the office said.

Further charges are expected.

"We are devastated by the tragic news that Wynter Cole-Smith was found deceased today," Dewane said Wednesday night. "Our hearts are with Wynter's family as they begin to process and grieve the unnecessary loss of a beautiful two-year old child."

