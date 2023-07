Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was reportedly removed from the House Freedom Caucus, sources told multiple news outlets recently. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was removed from the House Freedom Caucus last month, several media outlets reported on Thursday. ABC News, Politico, and CNN reported that the group voted to remove Greene as a member before Congress went on recess last month. Advertisement

"A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she's done," said Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Politico.

Harris appeared to suggest that the vote was in response to Greene profanely name-calling Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert recently.

"I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members," Harris said. "I think the straw that broke the camel's back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should."

A spokesperson for Boebert told ABC News in a statement: "There was nothing personal about Congresswoman Boebert's vote regarding MTG's membership status in the House Freedom Caucus."

Greene has been at the center of several controversies since her election to the House in 2020. She publicly allied herself with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who has repeatedly drawn the ire of members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Greene told ABC News that she serves constituents -- "no group in Washington."