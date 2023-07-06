Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 2:57 PM

In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'

By Matt Bernardini
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China on Thursday to visit with several high-ranking Chinese officials. Photo by Pedro Pardo/EPA-EFE
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China on Thursday to visit with several high-ranking Chinese officials. Photo by Pedro Pardo/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit in which she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials.

"I am glad to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials and business leaders," Yellen tweeted. "We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms, and, to collaborate on global challenges, we will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding."

Advertisement

CBS News reported that Yellen will meet with Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People to talk about the economic relationship between the United States and China. She will also talk to Vice Premier Liu He and with leading representatives of American businesses in China hosted by AmCham, where she will hear directly from its members about the opportunities and challenges faced in China.

She also plans to attend a dinner with the former governor of the People's Bank of China.

RELATED At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre

According to the South China Morning Post, one of the top demands that Chinese officials will make is removing trade tariffs that were imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Advertisement

Beijing also will express concerns about the fast interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, which affect emerging markets.

"The real value of the discussions on the four-day visit may well be for each side to directly and fully explain its position on matters of unilateral or mutual concern," said Zha Daojiong, a professor of international political economy at Peking University, according to the South China Morning Post.

RELATED China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips

Yellen's visit comes less than a month after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a two-day trip to the Asian nation that included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which they both agreed to stabilize their nations' relationship, the United States' top diplomat said afterward.

Tensions between the two countries have been climbing for years as the United States has condemned China over its human rights abuses and as Beijing tries to expand its international influence and its territorial claims in the Pacific.

RELATED China restricts exports on key chipmaking metals

Latest Headlines

Florida GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Florida GOP presidential candidates face loyalty pledge to get on state ballot
July 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Republican Party will require GOP presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge to get on the state's March 19 primary ballot.
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
After deadly submersible implosion, OceanGate says it is suspending operations
July 6 (UPI) -- OceanGate said in an announcement on its website Thursday that it is suspending operations in the wake of its submersible's implosion during a deep dive to the Titanic, which killed five people.
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Joe Biden in S.C.: 'Bidenomics' investing in restoring American dream
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used a trip to South Carolina on Thursday to tout the real world benefits of "Bidenomics," massive investments across the country that he said are creating jobs at a rapid pace.
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA awards $624.6 million contract for new research ships to map ocean floor
July 6 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has awarded a $624.6 million contract to a Louisiana ship builder to develop at least two new advanced oceanographic research vessels.
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests
July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
July 6 (UPI) -- Job openings in the United States fell to 9.8 million in May, while new unemployment applications were on the rise last week, according to data released Thursday
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
July 6 (UPI) -- Lorie Logan, a voting member at the Fed and the president of the central bank in Dallas, said Thursday that inflationary data and labor trends suggest further rate hikes may be necessary to cool the economy.
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
July 6 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications dropped by 4.4% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Market Composite Index for the week ending June 30.
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges related to the former president's handling classified documents.
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
July 6 (UPI) -- The private sector added nearly a half-million jobs to its payrolls in June, according to the monthly ADP National Employment Report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement