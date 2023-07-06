In China, Treasury's Janet Yellen touts 'opportunity to communicate'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China on Thursday to visit with several high-ranking Chinese officials. Photo by Pedro Pardo/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China on Thursday for a four-day visit in which she will discuss trade and economic issues with high-level Chinese officials. "I am glad to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials and business leaders," Yellen tweeted. "We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms, and, to collaborate on global challenges, we will take action to protect our national security when needed, and this trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding." Advertisement

CBS News reported that Yellen will meet with Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People to talk about the economic relationship between the United States and China. She will also talk to Vice Premier Liu He and with leading representatives of American businesses in China hosted by AmCham, where she will hear directly from its members about the opportunities and challenges faced in China.

She also plans to attend a dinner with the former governor of the People's Bank of China.

According to the South China Morning Post, one of the top demands that Chinese officials will make is removing trade tariffs that were imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Beijing also will express concerns about the fast interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, which affect emerging markets.

"The real value of the discussions on the four-day visit may well be for each side to directly and fully explain its position on matters of unilateral or mutual concern," said Zha Daojiong, a professor of international political economy at Peking University, according to the South China Morning Post.

Yellen's visit comes less than a month after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken completed a two-day trip to the Asian nation that included a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which they both agreed to stabilize their nations' relationship, the United States' top diplomat said afterward.

Tensions between the two countries have been climbing for years as the United States has condemned China over its human rights abuses and as Beijing tries to expand its international influence and its territorial claims in the Pacific.