Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 6, 2023 / 2:20 PM

Americans have little faith in nation's societal institutions, Gallup Poll suggests

By Clyde Hughes
Gallup said on Thursday that the public's faith in the Supreme Court and other major U.S. institutions remained at near historic lows, according to a new annual poll. File Photo by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States
Gallup said on Thursday that the public's faith in the Supreme Court and other major U.S. institutions remained at near historic lows, according to a new annual poll. File Photo by Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- After a significant decline in faith in societal institutions in the United States last year, Gallup said on Thursday those numbers have not changed very much.

In 2022, the national polling service recorded huge slumps in confidence in 11 of the 16 institutions ranked by Gallup annually, with the U.S. Supreme Court (25%) and the presidency (23%) taking the biggest hits.

Advertisement

In Thursday's poll, 27% of respondents said they had a great deal of faith in the Supreme Court, while 26% said they had the same faith in the presidency.

"Neither score recovered appreciably in the latest poll," Gallup said. "However, the survey was conducted June 1-22, before the Supreme Court issued decisions affecting affirmative action in education, college loan forgiveness, and LGBTQ+ Americans' equal rights in society.

RELATED American pride remains near record low, new polling shows

"Any or all of these decisions could have altered the court's image, as well as that of President Joe Biden, who spoke out against the rulings," Gallup said.

Respondents said they had the most faith in small businesses (65%), the military (60%) and the police (43%). Faith in the police, though, was at an all-time low, matching that of 2022.

Advertisement

The public said they had the least faith in Congress (8%), followed by a tie between big business and television news at 14% each. The criminal justice system followed at 17% and newspapers at 18%.

RELATED Florida lawmaker wants to limit 'Latinx,' saying it's part of Biden's 'woke crusade'

"Most of the institutions rated this year are within three points of their all-time-low confidence score, including four that are at tied with their record low," Gallup said.

Rankings for all the categories include small business, 65%; military, 60%; police, 43%; medical system, 34%; church or organized religion, 32%; Supreme Court, 27%; banks, 26%; large technology companies, 26; the presidency, 26%; public schools, 26%; organized labor, 25%; newspapers, 18%; criminal justice system, 17%; big business, 14%; television news, 14%; and Congress, 8%.

Gallup said the average confidence in major U.S. institutions fell to an all-time low of 26%.

RELATED Biden's approval rating lags at 40%

The poll's results are based on telephone interviews conducted June 1-22, with a random sample of 1,013 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia ,with a margin of sampling error is 4% at the 95% confidence level.

Latest Headlines

U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. job openings fell to 9.8M in May; new unemployment claims rose 12,000 last week
July 6 (UPI) -- Job openings in the United States fell to 9.8 million in May, while new unemployment applications were on the rise last week, according to data released Thursday
Watch live: Joe Biden to announce $60M investment by solar energy firm in S.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Watch live: Joe Biden to announce $60M investment by solar energy firm in S.C.
July 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to South Carolina on Thursday to announce a $60 million investment by a solar energy firm to help expand manufacturing supply chains throughout the United States.
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dallas Fed president: Inflation, labor trends may call for more restrictive monetary policy
July 6 (UPI) -- Lorie Logan, a voting member at the Fed and the president of the central bank in Dallas, said Thursday that inflationary data and labor trends suggest further rate hikes may be necessary to cool the economy.
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. mortgage applications down 4.4% from previous week, lowest level in a month
July 6 (UPI) -- Seasonally adjusted U.S. mortgage applications dropped by 4.4% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Market Composite Index for the week ending June 30.
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in Trump classified documents case
July 6 (UPI) -- Donald Trump aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty Thursday on charges related to the former president's handling classified documents.
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ADP: 497,000 private jobs added in June led by service sector
July 6 (UPI) -- The private sector added nearly a half-million jobs to its payrolls in June, according to the monthly ADP National Employment Report.
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two firefighters killed while fighting cargo ship fire in New Jersey
July 6 (UPI) -- Two New Jersey firefighters were killed Wednesday night while battling a fire aboard a cargo ship docked in Port Newark.
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
July 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan on Wednesday said the body of a missing 2-year-old girl has been found.
DOJ appeals order barring federal agencies from talking with social media companies
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DOJ appeals order barring federal agencies from talking with social media companies
July 6 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is appealing a recent court order restricting various federal agencies and specific employees from communicating with social media companies about most content posted to their platforms.
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
July 5 (UPI) -- The production team for the hit series "Peaky Blinders" has ripped Ron DeSantis for copyright violation after the Florida governor used a clip of Cillian Murphy's character in the show without license or permission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Body of missing 2-year-old Lansing girl found
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
'Peaky Blinders' creators blast DeSantis for copyright violation in controversial ad
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Lukashenko: Wagner leader Prigozhin is in St. Petersburg, not Belarus
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement