Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 5, 2023 / 5:46 PM

Pentagon concludes review after Discord leak, will tighten controls for classified info

By Adam Schrader
The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

July 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord.

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, had the clearance through his job as an information technology technician at Otis Air National Guard Base, but the fact he did not need to know the information he leaked prompted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to order the review.

Advertisement

The 45-day review was ordered on April 14 but the findings and recommendations were published by the U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday.

Defense Department investigators found that the "overwhelming majority" of personnel with access to classified national security information comply with security policies and recognize the importance of information security in maintaining national security.

RELATED Airman accused of leaking classified documents pleads not guilty to federal charges

"At the same time, the review identified areas where the department should improve its security posture and accountability measures," the Defense Department said in a fact sheet.

The Pentagon said it will "reinforce existing security policies and practices" down to the bottom ranks and update them to reduce "ambiguity" while examining opportunities to tailor training and education to "better address current and evolving security needs," among implementing other recommendations.

Advertisement

"The department is mindful of the need to balance information security with requirement to get the right information to the right people at the right time to enhance our national security," the fact sheet reads.

RELATED Grand jury indicts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on 6 counts in intel leak

"As DoD implements the recommendations and associated actions from this review, careful consideration will be given to guard against any 'overcorrection.'"

Austin has completed his review of the findings, the Defense Department said in a statement, and has issued guidance to senior military leaders on actions they must take in the near and medium-term future to improve accountability measures.

In a memo, Austin directed Defense Department leaders to ensure all personnel are included and accounted for in designated security information technology systems by Aug. 31.

RELATED Man accused of leaking Pentagon documents ordered detained until trial

Military leaders that are not a part of the intelligence community must validate the need of their personnel to access sensitive compartmented information and ensure that all personnel with access to such information have a non-disclosure agreement on file by the end of September.

Austin directed the Pentagon to develop a centralized tracking system for sensitive compartmented information facilities and special access program facilities by the end of the year. People who work in such facilities must certify that they adhere to policies prohibiting personal electronic devices.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Four killed in Louisiana during onslaught of Fourth of July holiday shootings
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Four killed in Louisiana during onslaught of Fourth of July holiday shootings
July 5 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and seven were injured after a mass shooting at a July 4 party in Louisiana, police said.
New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Jersey superior court judge being investigated for profanity-filled TikTok posts
July 5 (UPI) -- A judge in New Jersey is under fire after and facing a formal complaint over videos posted on his TikTok account that allegedly show him using profane language.
New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery
July 5 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store in 2020.
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee's family blames 'demon' of depression for her death
July 5 (UPI) -- Hong Kong singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died from suicide, according to a Wednesday Facebook post by her sisters. Lee had been in a coma following the suicide attempt.
Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Censured Rep. Adam Schiff raises $8.1M in 2nd quarter for Senate run
July 5 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., raised about $8.1 million for his Senate campaign in the second quarter of 2023. He was censured by the Republican-led House last month for his role in Donald Trump's 2019 impeachment.
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At White House, Uyghurs protest Chinese 'genocide' on anniversary of massacre
July 5 (UPI) -- A group of Uyghurs demonstrated outside of the White House on Wednesday to protest China's continued genocide on the 14th anniversary of what is known as the Uramchi Massacre.
Georgia deputy shot, killed before suspect arrested fleeing in patrol car
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia deputy shot, killed before suspect arrested fleeing in patrol car
July 5 (UPI) -- A Crisp County Georgia sheriff's deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while investigating a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop. The suspect was captured after stealing the deputy's patrol car.
Secret Service confirms substance found at White House was cocaine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Secret Service confirms substance found at White House was cocaine
July 5 (UPI) -- The Secret Service said Wednesday that a powdery white substance that was found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday, is cocaine.
U.S. Customs agents seize 70 pounds of a new version of 'bath salts' drug
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Customs agents seize 70 pounds of a new version of 'bath salts' drug
July 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized 70 pounds of a new version of synthetic stimulant commonly known as bath salts. Shipped from China, the drug was found in two boxes sent to Washington.
Meta to launch Twitter competitor Threads app Thursday except in Europe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Meta to launch Twitter competitor Threads app Thursday except in Europe
July 5 (UPI) -- Meta plans to officially launch the new Threads app Thursday to compete with Twitter. Privacy concerns are preventing the release in Europe for now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Teamsters, UPS end negotiations as strike looms
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Seoul: North Korea's failed spy satellite had 'no military utility'
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
Companies selling Delta-8 edibles get cease and desist letters on packaging
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement