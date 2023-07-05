Pentagon concludes review after Discord leak, will tighten controls for classified info

The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

July 5 (UPI) -- The Pentagon has concluded a 45-day review into how the military handles classified information after a National Guardsman with a top-secret clearance leaked information he did not need to know on Discord. Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, had the clearance through his job as an information technology technician at Otis Air National Guard Base, but the fact he did not need to know the information he leaked prompted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to order the review. Advertisement

The 45-day review was ordered on April 14 but the findings and recommendations were published by the U.S. Defense Department on Wednesday.

Defense Department investigators found that the "overwhelming majority" of personnel with access to classified national security information comply with security policies and recognize the importance of information security in maintaining national security.

"At the same time, the review identified areas where the department should improve its security posture and accountability measures," the Defense Department said in a fact sheet.

The Pentagon said it will "reinforce existing security policies and practices" down to the bottom ranks and update them to reduce "ambiguity" while examining opportunities to tailor training and education to "better address current and evolving security needs," among implementing other recommendations.

"The department is mindful of the need to balance information security with requirement to get the right information to the right people at the right time to enhance our national security," the fact sheet reads.

"As DoD implements the recommendations and associated actions from this review, careful consideration will be given to guard against any 'overcorrection.'"

Austin has completed his review of the findings, the Defense Department said in a statement, and has issued guidance to senior military leaders on actions they must take in the near and medium-term future to improve accountability measures.

In a memo, Austin directed Defense Department leaders to ensure all personnel are included and accounted for in designated security information technology systems by Aug. 31.

Military leaders that are not a part of the intelligence community must validate the need of their personnel to access sensitive compartmented information and ensure that all personnel with access to such information have a non-disclosure agreement on file by the end of September.

Austin directed the Pentagon to develop a centralized tracking system for sensitive compartmented information facilities and special access program facilities by the end of the year. People who work in such facilities must certify that they adhere to policies prohibiting personal electronic devices.