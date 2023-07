An aircraft identified as a Cessna 172 crashed shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday near California's French Valley Airport. Image courtesy of Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department/ Facebook

July 5 (UPI) -- A small single-engine plane crashed Tuesday in the California city of Murrieta, killing one person and injuring three others, authorities said. Fire officials in California said in a statement that the plane crashed at about 2 p.m. in the 37000 block of Industry Way, near the French Valley Airport, which is located about 85 miles south of Los Angeles.

The Riverside County Fire Department said four people were aboard the plane when it crashed, resulting in one person pronounced dead at the scene and three others being transported by ambulance to local hospitals. Of the injured, one sustained minor injuries, another had moderate injuries and a third incurred serious injuries, it said.

Officials had said that at least some of those on board had been trapped in the aircraft following the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released to the public.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash along with the Federal Aviation Administration, identified the involved plane as a Cessna 172, which is a four-seat, single-engine aircraft.

NTSB investigating the July 4 crash of a Cessna 172 airplane in Murrieta, California.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 4, 2023

