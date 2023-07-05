Trending
July 5, 2023

New York man sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in jewelry store robbery

By Matt Bernardini

July 5 (UPI) -- A 63-year-old New York man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for his role in the robbery of a Connecticut jewelry store in 2020.

Paul Prosano, also known as "Tony Pro," of Brooklyn received the sentence, plus three years of supervised release, after the owner of Marco Jewelers was shot and killed during the robbery attempt.

The Justice Department said that Prosano drove Robert Rallo and Thomas Liberatore in a black Jaguar to Marco Jewelers in Stamford, Conn., on March 28, 2020. Rallo and Liberatore entered the store, and Liberatore began to steal items from the display case.

The Justice Department said that Rallo shot and killed storeowner Mark Vuono, and the two stole between $360,000 and $430,000 worth of jewelry.

The men were arrested on Staten Island after authorities had surveilled the black Jaguar that was used in the attack. Police recovered 63 rings, eight bracelets, two tie pins, an earring and a cufflink from Prosano's BMW. A search of Prosano's residence revealed 23 pairs of earrings and three rings, according to the Justice Department.

Prosano has a criminal history dating back more than 40 years, and met Rallo and Liberatore while they were all incarcerated, authorities said.

Rallo was sentenced to 40 years in prison in March, and Liberatore is still awaiting sentencing.

