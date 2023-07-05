U.S. Customs agents seize 70 pounds of a new version of 'bath salts' drug

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers at Dulles International Airport have seized 70 pounds of a new version of a drug commonly known as bath salts. The drug was sent to a Washington, D.C., address manifested as beauty products. Photo courtesy of CBP

CBP said the seized drug contained "a N,N-Dimethylpentylone hydrochloride, a substituted cathinone and a Schedule I controlled substance."

"The synthetic stimulant market tries to stay one step ahead of law enforcement by continually tweaking cathinones' chemical compounds to create new, yet still dangerous, analogues," said Washington, D.C., CPB Acting Port Director Christine Waugh in a statement. "Customs and Border Protection officers remain committed to protecting our communities by detecting these new illicit psychoactive stimulants and working with our federal, state, and local partners to hold importers accountable."

According to CBP, synthetic stimulants have caused multiple adverse health effects such as high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, hyperthermia, dehydration, arrhythmias, hallucinations, loss of consciousness, and death.

The active ingredient, cathinone, is constantly being tweaked in new formulas. Synthetic cathinones are human-made stimulants chemically related to a substance found in the khat plant, but much stronger than the natural substance, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The synthetic product is usually in the form of white or brown crystal-like powder. NIDA says they are part of a group of drugs called new psychoactive substances. NPS are unregulated psychoactive mind-altering substances made to mimic the effects of controlled substances.

Among the effects of the drug, according ot NIDA, are paranoia, hallucinations, increased sex drive, panic attacks, increased friendliness and excited delirium, including extreme agitation and violent behavior.

The drug can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected.

Highly addictive, NIDA says the withdrawal symptoms of synthetic cathinones can include depression, anxiety, tremors, trouble sleeping and paranoia.

Roman Giraud is a harm reduction coordinator at a prevention center in Marseille working on digital prevention campaigns who has used bath salts.

"It completely messes up with your notion of pleasure," he told Vice News. "Even if you're not under the influence anymore, in your everyday life, you're never satisfied. For several months, you can no longer find any pleasure in anything. You're bored. You're really bored."

The drug is used in the chemsex scene, most common among gay and bi men, according to the Rainbow Project. Chemsex refers to the practice of using drugs for sexual encounters.

