July 5, 2023 / 3:17 PM

Georgia deputy shot, killed before suspect arrested fleeing in patrol car

By Doug Cunningham

July 5 (UPI) -- A Crisp County, Ga., sheriff's deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while investigating a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop. The assailant took the deputy's patrol car and fled but was captured after a pursuit through several counties.

In a social media statement, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office said, "It is with deep regret the Crisp County Sheriff's Office announces the passing of an active-duty Sheriff's Deputy. In the midst of tragedy, our agency has been graced with overwhelming support."

The Sheriff's Office statement describing how the deputy was killed said, "On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, around 3:40 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy [came across] a vehicle in the middle of the roadway in ... Cordele, Ga. The vehicle came back stolen. After getting out with the vehicle, a Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and critically injured. The suspect took the deputy's patrol car and fled the scene."

Crisp County EMS transported the deputy to Crisp Regional Hospital ,where he died from his injuries.

RELATED Gunman identified in New Mexico shooting that killed 3, injured 6

The suspect led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple Georgia counties. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect on I-475. They also recovered the stolen patrol car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted, "Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken by the loss of this Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy and are thankful the killer is in custody where he will face justice. Please join us in praying for the deputy's family and the entire law enforcement community as we mourn this terrible loss."

RELATED Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting

RELATED Mississippi escaped inmate dies in a burning house during shootout with police

