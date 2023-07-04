Advertisement
U.S. News
July 4, 2023 / 7:12 PM

South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack

By Simon Druker
1/2
A 69-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, S.C. File Photo courtesy of Creative Commons
A 69-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, S.C. File Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

July 4 (UPI) -- A 69-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack Tuesday morning in Hilton Head, S.C.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. EDT to a lagoon near a golf course on Hilton Head Island. First responders then found the woman unresponsive, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

An alligator then began guarding the woman as first responders were attempting a rescue.

Officials estimated the reptile's size at nine feet long.

The gator was safely removed and rescuers recovered the woman's body but were not able to resuscitate her.

An autopsy will be conducted.

The woman was reportedly walking her dog when the attack happened, although police remain unsure about the exact location she was pulled into the water.

This marks the second fatal attack in less than a year in the area.

Last August, an 88-year-old woman in nearby Sun City, S.C. was attacked and killed at a lagoon near her home, also on Hilton Head Island.

At the time, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said she likely slipped and fell close to the water when she was attacked.

An 85-year-old woman in a Florida retirement community was killed by an alligator in February while walking her dog.

Advertisement

An estimated 5 million American Alligators live across 10 U.S. states, according to statistics compiled by CNN

The American Alligator is one of only two species of the reptile found in the southern United States, the other being the smaller Chinese Alligator.

Read More

Alligator enters Louisiana home through doggy door Florida woman finds alligator swimming in her pool Alligator attacks drone during sheriff's office training exercise

Latest Headlines

Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Judge bars government agencies, social media companies from discussing certain content
July 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Tuesday to restrict some federal agencies from communicating with social media firms about certain content.
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion
July 4 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead following a fireworks explosion in Western Michigan that also injured nine others Monday night.
White powder that caused White House evacuation deemed non-hazardous
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White powder that caused White House evacuation deemed non-hazardous
July 4 (UPI) -- A white, powdery substance that was found in the West Wing of the White House, prompting a brief evacuation late Sunday, is non-hazardous, the Secret Service said.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
July 4 (UPI) -- Three people were killed and eight others wounded during a mass shooting incident in Fort Worth, Texas, during a neighborhood July 4 gathering, authorities said, adding to a wave of U,S. holiday shootings.
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
July 4 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia said five men were killed and two boys were injured in a shooting Monday night that spanned multiple blocks in the city's Kingsessing area.
Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
July 4 (UPI) -- In a strong rebuke of legislative efforts to constrain voting in Florida, a federal judge has blocked provisions of the state's sweeping new election law from going into effect, ruling that they are unconstitutional.
Police seeking at least 2 suspects involved in Baltimore mass shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police seeking at least 2 suspects involved in Baltimore mass shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press briefing Monday that the department did not have an appropriate presence in the area knowing that the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party would be held.
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
July 3 (UPI) -- A local police officer and a suspect were shot and killed at a rural Indiana hospital during a gunfight that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, officials said Monday.
America's holiday weather: Hot as a firecracker in west, stormy July 4 expected in east
U.S. News // 1 day ago
America's holiday weather: Hot as a firecracker in west, stormy July 4 expected in east
July 3 (UPI) -- Shade, shelter and lots of fluids will be needed to safely enjoy the Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday as intense heat and storms are expected.
Jan. 6 suspect accused of using wooden flagpole to attack police officers
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jan. 6 suspect accused of using wooden flagpole to attack police officers
July 3 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man from Michigan has been arrested in Orlando, Fla., for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
Judge blocks parts of Florida's sweeping election law
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
China says it will start limiting 2 key raw metals needed for chips
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
3 killed in Texas mass shooting as July 4 violence wave continues in U.S.
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
5 men killed, 2 boys injured in Philadelphia shooting; suspect in custody
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
U.N. atomic watchdog clears Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement