U.S. News
July 4, 2023 / 6:03 PM

One dead, nine injured in Michigan fireworks explosion

By Simon Druker
At least one person is dead following a fireworks explosion in Ottawa County, Mich., that also injured nine others Monday night. File Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
At least one person is dead following a fireworks explosion in Ottawa County, Mich., that also injured nine others Monday night. File Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

July 4 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead following a fireworks explosion in Western Michigan that also injured nine others Monday night.

Injuries ranged from minor to critical, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at about 11:09 p.m. EDT and found a 43-year-old woman unresponsive at the scene in Park Township, Mich. Paramedics were not able to revive her.

The nine injured people were taken to different area hospitals.

A number of homes and vehicles around the site were also damaged.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Ottawa County is located immediately west of Grand Rapids, Mich. and borders Lake Michigan.

