Advertisement
U.S. News
July 3, 2023 / 5:26 PM

America's holiday weather: Hot as a firecracker in west, stormy July 4 expected in east

By Joe Fisher
1/8
Singer-songwriter Babyface rehearses ahead of the 43rd annual A Capitol Fourth Independence Day Concert that is scheduled for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Rain is forecast for parts of the region, and high temperatures are forecast for the area on Tuesday, too. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Singer-songwriter Babyface rehearses ahead of the 43rd annual A Capitol Fourth Independence Day Concert that is scheduled for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Rain is forecast for parts of the region, and high temperatures are forecast for the area on Tuesday, too. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Shade, shelter and lots of fluids will be needed to safely enjoy the Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday as intense heat and storms are expected.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts "dangerously hot temperatures" along the West Coast, as well as some locations in the southeastern United States.

Advertisement

The West Coast was in the grips of excessive heat on Monday. The Los Angeles County Health Department has continued its excessive heat warning through Monday night at 8 p.m. in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and parts of San Luis Obispo County. The mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura and San Bernardino counties are also under extended warnings, KTLA reports.

Temperatures may yet reach record-breaking levels in the west with some locations in California having hit 105 degrees on Sunday.

RELATED Gasoline prices remain low, though tensions are high for July 4 air travel

The heat has been even more intense in southern Nevada, where temperatures reached an excess of 120 degrees on Monday. The National Weather Service Las Vegas headquarters tweeted that temperatures remained well above normal on Monday.

On Sunday, the agency said it tied the record of the shortest amount of time between its first 100-degree day and 110-degree day. The time between was two days, matching 1955 as the only other time this has happened.

RELATED Stocks rise after strong first half of 2023

To the south, Phoenix is set to reach above its average of 110-degree days in the coming week. The temperature has reached or surpassed 110 degrees six times this year. It is forecasted to be 110 degrees or more for at least the next seven days.

Monday's afternoon highs in Phoenix and the surrounding area were between 111 and 116 degrees. The area remains under an excessive heat warning through Tuesday. An ozone high pollution advisory is also in effect through Tuesday.

Advertisement

Record and severe heat is not isolated to the West Coast and southwest. Minnesota reported its hottest day of the year on Monday. The heat is ushering a swath of scattered thunderstorms for Minnesota and Wisconsin. Some thunderstorms in Wisconsin may be severe.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to disrupt holiday plans in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast, Great Plains and throughout the Rockies on Tuesday. There are chances of flash floods, hail and damaging winds for these areas.

The 43rd annual "A Capitol Fourth Concert" may be affected by storms and temperatures topping out in excess of 90 degrees. Artists, including Chicago, Babyface and Go-Go's singer Belinda Carlisle rehearsed on Monday in preparation for their Fourth of July performances.

The event is open to the public and there is no ticket required. The concert will be held at the West Lawn of the Capitol.

And in the city that gave birth to American independence, many of Philadelphia's weekend festivities were postponed or canceled due to severe weather. The inclement weather continued into Monday for southeastern Pennsylvania, as well as much of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The National Weather Service for Mount Holly, which covers the Philadelphia area, upgraded a majority of its coverage area to an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Despite the storms, the combination of high heat and humidity remains a concern across the East Coast, with temperatures in the 90s on Tuesday.

Read More

U.S. manufacturing activity hits record low in June

Latest Headlines

Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
July 3 (UPI) -- A local police officer and a suspect were shot and killed at a rural Indiana hospital during a gunfight that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, officials said Monday.
Jan. 6 suspect accused of using wooden flagpole to attack police officers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jan. 6 suspect accused of using wooden flagpole to attack police officers
July 3 (UPI) -- A 28-year-old man from Michigan has been arrested in Orlando, Fla., for allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Stocks rise after strong first half of 2023
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stocks rise after strong first half of 2023
July 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock markets closed early Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all rising.
With oil prices stuck, Saudi Arabia and Russia announce plans to cut oil production
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
With oil prices stuck, Saudi Arabia and Russia announce plans to cut oil production
July 3 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia and Russia on Monday announced separate plans to trim their crude oil production even further, ahead of a meeting of the core members of OPEC later this week.
Requested LIV Golf, PGA Tour execs won't testify at July 11 hearing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Requested LIV Golf, PGA Tour execs won't testify at July 11 hearing
July 3 (UPI) -- LIV Golf's Greg Norman, Yasir al-Rumayyan and the PGA Tour's Jay Monahan won't testify at the July 11 hearing about their proposed alliance, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Monday.
Lawsuit targets Harvard legacy admissions after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawsuit targets Harvard legacy admissions after SCOTUS affirmative action ruling
July 3 (UPI) -- Three groups filed a complaint with the Department of Education Monday against Harvard University's undergraduate college for giving preferential treatment in admissions to wealthy donors and alumni.
Gasoline prices remain low, though tensions are high for July 4 air travel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gasoline prices remain low, though tensions are high for July 4 air travel
July 3 (UPI) -- Trends continue to work in favor of would-be holiday travelers as data show a steady march lower for retail gasoline prices, though those traveling by air might not be so lucky, data show.
Thousands of California hotel workers strike for higher wages
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Thousands of California hotel workers strike for higher wages
July 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of Southern California hotel workers walked off the job over the weekend ahead of July 4th in what their union is calling the largest industry-wide strike in U.S. history.
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
July 3 (UPI) -- Police in Washington are searching for whoever hit three businesses in the district with explosives over the weekend.
Yellen to visit China later this week for talks with senior officials
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Yellen to visit China later this week for talks with senior officials
July 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to China later this week for talks with senior government officials, her department said Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
Officer, suspect die during shootout at Indiana hospital
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
Suspect sought after 3 D.C. businesses hit with explosives
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement