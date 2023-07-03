Police seeking at least 2 suspects involved in Baltimore mass shooting

Investigators believe at least two people were involved in the mass shooting in Baltimore that killed two people. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department/ Twitter

July 3 (UPI) -- Investigators believe at least two people were involved in the mass shooting in Baltimore that killed two people. Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi were killed in the shooting that broke out at a block party early on Sunday. At least 28 people were injured, including two 13-year-old children. Advertisement

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley said during a press briefing Monday that the department did not have an appropriate presence in the area knowing that the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party would be held. He said conversations about sending resources to the area happened "too late," The Baltimore Sun reports.

"Unfortunately we didn't get there in time to prevent what happened," Worley said. "Obviously, the conversation to deploy more resources was too late, by the time we got there, the incident had already occurred. We are looking [into] why it wasn't escalated up higher to the appropriate commanders that were working at a quicker pace so we could get resources there."

The Baltimore City Council's Public Safety Committee will hold an oversight hearing on July 13. It will further explore how the police department and other first response agencies responded to the shooting. It will also consider what the agencies knew about the block party.

Advertisement

Multiple weapons were recovered at the scene and it is believed that at least three firearms were used, according to Worley.

Investigators continued to interview witnesses and victims on Monday. No suspects have been named. Worley said there is also concern about retaliation.

A $28,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi and 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Metro Crime Stoppers Of Maryland pic.twitter.com/sP952ABW0V— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 3, 2023

"We are gearing up every resource at our disposal -- as we work to ensure that we have a safe Fourth of July," Mayor Brandon Scott said Monday during a press briefing. "We won't stop until we find those responsible and hold them accountable. With that said, we need the help of our residents and anyone that knows anything to come forward and say something."