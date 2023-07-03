Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 6:02 AM

Thousands of California hotel workers strike for higher wages

By Darryl Coote
Thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County went on strike Sunday. Photo courtesy of UNITE HERE Local 11/Twitter
Thousands of hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange County went on strike Sunday. Photo courtesy of UNITE HERE Local 11/Twitter

July 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of Southern California hotel workers walked off the job over the July 4 weekend in what their union is calling the largest industry-wide strike in U.S. history.

UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents more than 15,000 workers at 64 major Los Angeles and Orange County hotels, said the strike started Sunday.

The workers are demanding higher wages, including an immediate $5 an hour increase to combat soaring housing costs, as well as affordable family healthcare, a pension and "a fair and humane workload," the union said in a statement.

"This would be the largest hotel workers' strike in modern U.S. history," it said.

According to the union's website, Los Angeles and Orange County hotels received billions in federal bailouts amid the pandemic and have seen profits reach higher than pre-pandemic levels this year, while the workers they employ are struggling to stay afloat, with 53% saying that they either have or will move due to housing costs.

"UNITE HERE Local 11 has lined up over 100 contracts to expire this year, with the goal to lift the low standards of service workers, as the city of Los Angeles prepares for the World Cup (2026) and the Olympic (2028)," it said in a statement. "We are ready to welcome millions to the region, and we intend to seize the moment to ensure our place in the economic boom headed our way."

The strike comes after 96% of the union approved it earlier this month. Negotiations with the hotel industry kicked off on April 20.

Keith Grossman, a spokesman for the bargaining group of more than 40 hotels in talks with the union, told The New York Times in a statement that the union was not negotiating in good faith and had sought to disrupt the hospitality industry.

"The hotels want to continue to provide strong wages, affordable quality family healthcare and a pension," Grossman said.

The union posted videos to its Twitter account of workers picking out front of hotels across Los Angeles and Orange County, including the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the JW Marriott and the Millennium Biltmore Hotel among many others.

