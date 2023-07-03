Advertisement
July 3, 2023 / 1:52 AM

Police in D.C. search for suspect after 3 businesses hit with explosives

By Darryl Coote
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have released stills taken from surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging three businesses with explosives early Sunday and the champagne-colored Acura TL they used to flee each of the crime scenes. Images courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department/Release
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have released stills taken from surveillance footage of a suspect accused of damaging three businesses with explosives early Sunday and the champagne-colored Acura TL they used to flee each of the crime scenes. Images courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department/Release

July 3 (UPI) -- Police in Washington, D.C., are searching for a suspect after three businesses in the city were hit with explosives over the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that three businesses were targeted with explosives over a 15-minute period from 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The first target appears to have been a Truist Bank located in the 2300 block of Washington Place. Authorities state the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of an ATM.

A second explosive device was ignited minutes later on the sidewalk before the front doors of a Nike Store at the 700 block of H Street.

And the third target was a Safeway located in the 300 block of 40th Street. Police said the suspect threw a "Molotov cocktail-style object" at the business.

Unspecified damage was incurred at all three crime scenes from each of which the suspect fled in a champagne-colored Acura TL with Maryland license plates, police said.

"In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

"The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses. There were no reported injuries as a result of these offenses."

Police have released stills taken from surveillance cameras of the Acura getaway vehicle and of the suspect dressed in a white hooded shirt.

The Metropolitan Police Department, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured

