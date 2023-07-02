Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2023 / 4:18 PM

FTC concerned generative AI may create unfair competition

By Joe Fisher
The sudden rise of generative AI has raised concerns for the Federal Trade Commission about how companies may adopt unfair methods of competition. File Photo by Chris Corder/cc/cc/UPI
The sudden rise of generative AI has raised concerns for the Federal Trade Commission about how companies may adopt unfair methods of competition. File Photo by Chris Corder/cc/cc/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The sudden rise of generative artificial intelligence has raised concerns for the Federal Trade Commission about how companies may adopt unfair methods of competition.

The FTC shared several concerns about how companies that offer generative AI services may use those products to weaken the value of their competitors. Unfair methods discussed by the FTC include bundling, tying and exclusive dealings.

Advertisement

"Incumbents that control key inputs or adjacent markets, including the cloud computing market, may be able to use unfair methods of competition to entrench their current power or use that power to gain control over a new generative AI market," reads a blog by the FTC's Bureau of Competition and Office of Technology.

The blog speculates that a small number of companies could corner the market because generative AI technology improves over time with larger user bases.

RELATED Senators want GAO to probe potential harms of AI, ensure it is 'properly managed'

Generative AI has caught the attention of lawmakers and President Joe Biden in recent weeks, leading to multiple government arms inquiring about its potential harms. The government continues to grapple with potential regulations to curb abuse and maintain fair competition in this burgeoning market.

Advertisement

Biden met AI with developers in Silicon Valley two weeks ago to learn more about its risks and uses. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have also held talks with the heads of Google, Microsoft and other tech companies.

"AI is going to change the way we teach, learn, and help solve challenges like disease and climate change -- and giving the time to focus on the things that matter most to you personally," Biden said during a speech in San Francisco on June 20.

RELATED EU regulators to meet with Meta, other tech leaders ahead of new cyber safety law

"But in seizing this moment, we need to manage the risks to our society, to our economy, and our national security. My administration is committed -- is committed to safeguarding America's rights and safety, from protecting privacy, to addressing bias and disinformation, to making sure AI systems are safe before they are released."

RELATED Sen. Chuck Schumer calls for new AI regulatory framework

Latest Headlines

Carowinds amusement park closes rollercoaster after crack appears while people were riding it
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Carowinds amusement park closes rollercoaster after crack appears while people were riding it
July 2 (UPI) -- Carowinds, an amusement park in North Carolina, has closed its popular Fury 325 rollercoaster after cracks appeared while people were riding it.
Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured
July 2 (UPI) -- At least two people have been killed in shootings across the United States throughout Fourth of July weekend and more than 30 have been injured.
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
July 2 (UPI) -- Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced Sunday that 500 police officers would be sent to the Belarusian border to beef up security after a surge of migrants attempted to enter the country.
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
July 2 (UPI) -- The director of the CIA delivered a wide-ranging speech in Britain on Saturday in which he said the spy agency will not waste the chance to recruit Russians disaffected by President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
July 1 (UPI) -- A Florida man who shot his dog in the face after he said it had bitten his fiancée has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 42 months of probation.
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is giving away or selling and number of lighthouses as part of a federal program to share the "historic treasures" with the public.
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
July 1 (UPI) -- The United States will pay $619 million in accrued dues to return to the United Nations' arts and culture organization UNESCO after the administration of former President Donald Trump pulled away in 2019.
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
July 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday announced that he has named a new acting police commissioner after the abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell.
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
July 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines will need access to more departure gates to keep flights on schedule after severe travel disruptions left thousands of passengers without flights ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, CEO Scott Kirby says.
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
July 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire owner of Twitter, said Saturday that the social media giant has imposed "temporary" limits on the number of tweets accounts can read.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement