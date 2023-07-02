Advertisement
U.S. News
July 2, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured

By Joe Fisher
Police cordon off the scene of a shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Md., early Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police/Twitter
Police cordon off the scene of a shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Md., early Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police/Twitter

July 2 (UPI) -- At least two people have been killed in shootings across the United States throughout Fourth of July weekend and more than 30 have been injured.

Two were killed, including an 18-year-old girl, and at least 30 were injured when shots were fired during a block party in Baltimore, Md, early Sunday, according to ABC News. Police found the girl dead when they arrived on the scene. A 20-year-old man later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

Advertisement

In a press release, police said nine victims were transported to local hospitals and another 20 walked into hospitals across the Southern District. Three victims are in critical condition.

Advertisement

The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. at a housing development on Gretna Court in southern Baltimore. No suspects have been arrested.

"This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press briefing.

"I want those who are responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly: we will not stop until we find you and we will find you. Until then I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

RELATED Police: University of Waterloo stabbings were motivated by hate

In Wichita, Kansas, seven people were shot and two were trampled as people fled a nightclub early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at a nightclub at 222 N. Washington St., at about 12:58 a.m., ABC News reported.

Lt. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department said the shots were fired inside the club. One of the victims is in critical condition.

RELATED 3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at after-hours gathering in Kansas City

The victims are all between 21 and 34 years old.

One person has been detained for questioning and Moses said during a press briefing that they are believed to be "at least one of the shooters."

Advertisement

Investigators have determined that at least four firearms were discharged inside the club. An additional four firearms have been seized, though it is not yet known if they match the firearms that were discharged.

Moses said officers were already in the area as they routinely are during weekends due to issues occurring in the parking lot outside of the nightclub. They heard screams inside the club and witnessed people fleeing.

Chief Joe Sullivan said he was at a homicide scene where a 17-year-old was killed before attending the press briefing.

"Looking forward to a joyous holiday weekend to celebrate the July Fourth on the morning of July 2nd," Sullivan said.

"It's just, I think, horrific that here I am at another shooting scene and now we have seven shooting victims. Undoubtedly if it wasn't for the fact that the Wichita Police Department was in pre-position here monitoring this location as well as other clubs in the area -- this would have been a much more serious incident."

"As we continue into this holiday weekend, again, alcohol and firearms do not mix," he continued.

Read More

Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.

Latest Headlines

Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
July 2 (UPI) -- Poland's Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński announced Sunday that 500 police officers would be sent to the Belarusian border to beef up security after a surge of migrants attempted to enter the country.
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
July 2 (UPI) -- The director of the CIA delivered a wide-ranging speech in Britain on Saturday in which he said the spy agency will not waste the chance to recruit Russians disaffected by President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
July 1 (UPI) -- A Florida man who shot his dog in the face after he said it had bitten his fiancée has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 42 months of probation.
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. giving historic New England lighthouses to nonprofits, selling others to public
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. government is giving away or selling and number of lighthouses as part of a federal program to share the "historic treasures" with the public.
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
July 1 (UPI) -- The United States will pay $619 million in accrued dues to return to the United Nations' arts and culture organization UNESCO after the administration of former President Donald Trump pulled away in 2019.
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
July 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday announced that he has named a new acting police commissioner after the abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell.
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions
July 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines will need access to more departure gates to keep flights on schedule after severe travel disruptions left thousands of passengers without flights ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, CEO Scott Kirby says.
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
July 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire owner of Twitter, said Saturday that the social media giant has imposed "temporary" limits on the number of tweets accounts can read.
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Matt Borges, has drawn a five-year prison sentence for his role in a $60 million bribery scandal.
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
Severe weather will cause disruptions and threaten lives across parts of the central and eastern United States during the long July Fourth weekend, meteorologists warned Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Florida man who shot dog after it bit fiancée sentenced to prison for animal cruelty
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
U.S. to pay $619M to return to UNESCO after majority of nations approve proposal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement