Fourth of July weekend shootings leave at least 2 dead, more than 30 injured

Police cordon off the scene of a shooting in the Southern District of Baltimore, Md., early Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Baltimore Police/ Twitter

July 2 (UPI) -- At least two people have been killed in shootings across the United States throughout Fourth of July weekend and more than 30 have been injured. Two were killed, including an 18-year-old girl, and at least 30 were injured when shots were fired during a block party in Baltimore, Md, early Sunday, according to ABC News. Police found the girl dead when they arrived on the scene. A 20-year-old man later died at a hospital from a gunshot wound. Advertisement

In a press release, police said nine victims were transported to local hospitals and another 20 walked into hospitals across the Southern District. Three victims are in critical condition.

BPD is on scene of a masa shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District. Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene. Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue. pic.twitter.com/2JK5F09WMB— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 2, 2023

The shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. at a housing development on Gretna Court in southern Baltimore. No suspects have been arrested.

"This was a reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a press briefing.

"I want those who are responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly: we will not stop until we find you and we will find you. Until then I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."

In Wichita, Kansas, seven people were shot and two were trampled as people fled a nightclub early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at a nightclub at 222 N. Washington St., at about 12:58 a.m., ABC News reported.

Lt. Aaron Moses of the Wichita Police Department said the shots were fired inside the club. One of the victims is in critical condition.

The victims are all between 21 and 34 years old.

One person has been detained for questioning and Moses said during a press briefing that they are believed to be "at least one of the shooters."

Investigators have determined that at least four firearms were discharged inside the club. An additional four firearms have been seized, though it is not yet known if they match the firearms that were discharged.

Moses said officers were already in the area as they routinely are during weekends due to issues occurring in the parking lot outside of the nightclub. They heard screams inside the club and witnessed people fleeing.

Chief Joe Sullivan said he was at a homicide scene where a 17-year-old was killed before attending the press briefing.

"Looking forward to a joyous holiday weekend to celebrate the July Fourth on the morning of July 2nd," Sullivan said.

"It's just, I think, horrific that here I am at another shooting scene and now we have seven shooting victims. Undoubtedly if it wasn't for the fact that the Wichita Police Department was in pre-position here monitoring this location as well as other clubs in the area -- this would have been a much more serious incident."

"As we continue into this holiday weekend, again, alcohol and firearms do not mix," he continued.

