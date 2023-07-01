Advertisement
U.S. News
July 1, 2023 / 5:25 PM

United Airlines CEO says more gates are needed after major travel interruptions

By Patrick Hilsman
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says more gates will be needed to address severe travel delays which have left thousands of customers without flights over the past week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says more gates will be needed to address severe travel delays which have left thousands of customers without flights over the past week. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- United Airlines will need access to more departure gates to keep flights on schedule after severe weather disruptions left thousands of passengers without flights ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

More than 42,000 flights were delayed and more than 7,900 were canceled by airlines across the country over the past week, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.

Advertisement

United Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights as severe weather impacted arrivals at key airports in the New York area, leaving thousands of passengers without flights.

"This has been one of the most operationally challenging weeks I've experienced in my entire career," Kirby told staff in a note obtained by CNBC.

RELATED Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend

"We are going to have to further change/reduce our schedule to give ourselves even more spare gates and buffer - especially during thunderstorm season," Kirby said.

"Airlines, including United, simply aren't designed to have their largest hub have its capacity severely limited for four straight days and still operate successfully."

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily grounded a number of flights in the New York area.

Advertisement

"Thunderstorms in the New York area are blocking arrival and departure routes for La Guardia Airport, JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport," the FAA said in a statement Tuesday.

Kirby initially blamed the FAA and said the agency "failed us this weekend," in a memo seen by CNN.

The company gave 30,000 frequent flyer miles to travelers who have been severely impacted by the delays.

RELATED Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend

On Friday, Kirby apologized for flying out of Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Denver aboard a private jet while passengers were stuck at the airport. United Airlines says they did not pay for his flight.

"Talking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home," Kirby said in a statement after reports of his private flight from Teterboro emerged.

"I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around the clock for several days -- often through severe weather -- to take care of our customers."

Kirby called on the FAA to do more to improve air traffic control.

The number of canceled and delayed United Airlines flights dropped significantly Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. EDT Saturday, 56 United flights were canceled and 523 were delayed, down from 252 cancellations and 1326 delays Friday.

Advertisement

Read More

Record travel expected for July 4 weekend; airline woes may play spoiler

Latest Headlines

Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Mayor Eric Adams announces acting NYPD commissioner after abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell
July 1 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday announced that he has named a new acting police commissioner after the abrupt exit of Keechant Sewell.
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Elon Musk imposes 'temporary' limits on number of tweets accounts can read
July 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, the controversial billionaire owner of Twitter, said Saturday that the social media giant has imposed "temporary" limits on the number of tweets accounts can read.
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Ohio GOP chairman sentenced to 5 years in bribery scandal
July 1 (UPI) -- The former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Matt Borges, has drawn a five-year prison sentence for his role in a $60 million bribery scandal.
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dangerous storms to slam central, mid-Atlantic U.S. over July 4 weekend
Severe weather will cause disruptions and threaten lives across parts of the central and eastern United States during the long July Fourth weekend, meteorologists warned Saturday.
State Dept. report on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal finds fault with planning
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
State Dept. report on chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal finds fault with planning
July 1 (UPI) -- The administrations of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden failed to properly consider a worst-case scenario when planning for a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a long-awaited official report.
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
June 30 (UPI) -- Starting tomorrow the popular pornography website Pornhub will be blocked for users with Virginia-based IP addresses, after a new state law equires users to submit government identification to verify their age before acc
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
U.S. News // 1 day ago
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan from taking effect, delivering rulings in a pair of cases challenging the program. Biden said the fight on the issue isn't over.
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday that they will hold off on a strike and go back to the negotiating table with UPS, after the company gave a new counteroffer.
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
June 30 (UPI) -- A former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show said Friday that she settled a pair of lawsuits against Carlson and the network for $12 million.
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., made his first court appearance Friday as he faces a 13-count federal criminal indictment. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 7.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
1,300 arrested, 79 officers hurt in 4th night of rioting across France
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
Seoul holds massive Pride parade amid anti-LGBTQ protests
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement