Advertisement
U.S. News
June 30, 2023 / 8:44 PM

Pornhub blocks Virginia users following new age verification law

By Matt Bernardini

June 30 (UPI) -- Starting Saturday, the popular pornography website Pornhub will be blocked for users with Virginia-based IP addresses, after a new state law requires users to submit government identification to verify their age before accessing adult content.

The legislation was signed into law in May and goes into effect on Saturday. Users who go to the website will be met with a message opposing the legislation, accompanied by a video featuring porn actress Cherie Deville reading it, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Advertisement

"As you may know, your elected officials in Virginia are requiring us to verify your age before allowing you access to our website," the statement reads. "While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, giving your ID card every time you want to visit an adult platform is not the most effective solution for protecting our users, and in fact, will put children and your privacy at risk."

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, told the Virginia Mercury in March that the legislation sought to address what he called the "epidemic" of childhood exposure to pornography.

RELATED Overdoses involving misuse of horse tranquilizer xylazine skyrocket

Users can either upload copies of government-issued identification or other unspecified commercial technology to prove they are of age.

Advertisement

The law applies to any website where 33.3% or more of the content is "material harmful to minors."

"I believe that children should be protected from pornography and I want to make sure that we do that," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in May when he signed the legislation.

RELATED Virginia sued over law that strips felons of voting rights

Those who violate the new policies could be subject to civil liabilities.

Virginia becomes the second such state to institute a law, after Utah passed a similar bill in March.

RELATED Virginia sued over law that strips felons of voting rights

RELATED Virginia man pleads guilty in attacking police with stick in Jan. 6 riot

RELATED Buying 25 tickets for one lottery drawing earns Va. man $125,000

Latest Headlines

After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday blocked President Joe Biden's student loan debt relief plan from taking effect, delivering rulings in a pair of cases challenging the program. Biden said the fight on the issue isn't over.
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Teamsters hold off on strike to continue negotiations with UPS
June 30 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said Friday that they will hold off on a strike and go back to the negotiating table with UPS, after the company gave a new counteroffer.
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fox News producer Abby Grossberg settles lawsuits for $12 million
June 30 (UPI) -- A former producer for Tucker Carlson's Fox News show said Friday that she settled a pair of lawsuits against Carlson and the network for $12 million.
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Santos makes first court appearance in 13-count federal criminal indictment
June 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., made his first court appearance Friday as he faces a 13-count federal criminal indictment. His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 7.
Justices agree to hear case on whether domestic abusers can own guns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justices agree to hear case on whether domestic abusers can own guns
June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear a case regarding whether it a federal ban on gun possession for people under domestic violence restraining orders is constitutional.
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.
June 30 (UPI) -- A camper in Lyme, Conn., survived a bobcat attack Friday. The injured man had been leading a group of children on a camping trip when he was attacked while sleeping in his hammock.
Indiana Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Indiana Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to take effect
June 30 (UPI) -- The Indiana Supreme Court Friday ruled 3-2 the state's anti-abortion law does not violate the state constitution. The court said the constitution's "liberty" protection does not protect broad abortion rights.
New Interior Department rules allow habitat expansion for endangered species
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New Interior Department rules allow habitat expansion for endangered species
June 30 (UPI) -- The Department of the Interior announced Friday that it is adjusting regulations to allow certain endangered species to be reintroduced to areas that are outside of their traditional habitat.
Supreme Court rules in favor of web designer, limits LGBTQ legal rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court rules in favor of web designer, limits LGBTQ legal rights
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that the First Amendment protects an artist and wedding website designer from being compelled to create designs celebrating same-sex marriage.
Former Louisiana police officer found guilty in beating of loiterer in 2019
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Louisiana police officer found guilty in beating of loiterer in 2019
June 30 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Louisiana convicted a former police officer for violently beating a loitering suspect in Shreveport in 2019 although the suspect remained nonviolent throughout the encounter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crackdown
FDNY finds 'ticking time bomb' of batteries in e-bike shop amid crackdown
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
Macron tells parents to keep children away from French riots
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
Southwest Mexico prepares for heavy wind, rain as Beatriz nears coast
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
After court's decision, Biden announces new steps to offer some student debt relief
Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case
Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement