June 30, 2023 / 3:38 PM

Sleeping camper survives bobcat attack in Lyme, Conn.

By Patrick Hilsman
A man who was leading a group of children campers on Selden Neck State Park island in Lyme, Conn., was attacked by a bobcat Friday but was able to overpower and kill the animal with the help of two other adults who were also attending the campers. Photo Courtesy of Connecticut Government
June 30 (UPI) -- A sleeping camper in Lyme, Conn., survived a bobcat attack Friday.

The unidentified man had been leading a group of children on a camping trip to Selden Neck State Park island on the Connecticut River, along with two other adults, when the attack took place.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the man was sleeping in a hammock when the bobcat attacked at about 2:30 a.m.

The man, along with the two other adults, were able to overpower and kill the bobcat, the DEEP said without explaining how the animal was subdued and killed.

The bobcat was sent to the State Public Health Laboratories to determine if it was infected with rabies.

At a local hospital, three adult men were treated for injuries sustained during the encounter. No children were hurt.

"Due to their courageous and outstanding efforts, the safety of the youth was maintained, and they were not harmed," said the Connecticut Department of Children and Families Deputy Commissioner of Operations Michael Willliams.

The attack occurred in an area where camping is authorized.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by first responders and for our partners at the Department of Energy and Enviromental Protection for their collaboration," Williams added.

The remaining campers were evacuated from the Island, according to authorities.

