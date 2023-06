The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case next term about whether people with domestic violence convictions can still own guns. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday said that it would hear a case regarding whether a federal ban on gun possession for people under domestic violence restraining orders is constitutional. A federal appeals court invalidated the law in March after the high court expanded gun rights last year in a case called New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Advertisement

Currently, federal law prohibits people with domestic violence convictions from owning a gun.

The case at issue involves the criminal case of Zackey Rahimi, who is contesting the federal law after Texas placed him under a restraining order after he assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her.

He was indicted for possessing a firearm while being under a domestic violence restraining order, however he said that the charges violate his Second Amendment rights.

However, after the Bruen decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals withdrew its ruling in Rahimi's case and went on to strike down the crime he was charged under as unconstitutional.

The Justice Department has appealed the decision, but Rahimi has asked the Supreme Court to stay out of the case, according to the Hill.

"As the court surely anticipated, lower courts are now hard at work applying the new historical framework and re-evaluating firearm restrictions that were previously upheld under intermediate scrutiny and deference to legislative judgment. Many important cases have been argued and await decisions," Rahimi said.

Friday's decision comes after the Supreme Court issued rulings limiting LGBTQ legal rights and striking down President Joe Biden's decision to cancel student debt.