June 30, 2023 / 1:37 PM

Former Louisiana police officer found guilty in beating of loiterer in 2019

By Clyde Hughes

June 30 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Louisiana convicted a former police officer for violently beating a loitering suspect in Shreveport in 2019 although the suspect remained nonviolent throughout the encounter.

Dylan Hudson, 36, who worked for the Shreveport Police Department at the time, arrested the loitering suspect at a local liquor store after striking him in the head with a loaded pistol, tasing him at the base of the skull and kicking him in the face.

The incident was captured on police dashboard cameras, which were played for the jury. Fellow officers testified that the suspect was non-violent and that Hudson violated numerous training policies during the arrest.

On Thursday, Hudson was convicted on one charge of deprivation of rights under color of law and will be sentenced on Oct. 26.

"Mr. Hudson's despicable actions have no place in law enforcement," Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office, said in a statement. "The FBI and its partners are dedicated to protecting the public from individuals who misuse the trust and authority of the badge."

Hudson's first trial last year ended in a hung jury and mistrial. The loitering suspect, who was only referred to as M.T., did not testify in the trial and died later in an unrelated traffic accident. At the time of the incident, officials said he was not considered armed or dangerous.

"Dylan Hudson's conduct during this incident was unacceptable and he does not deserve the honor of wearing the badge," U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana, said.

"This is the first trial resulting in a guilty verdict that we have ever had in the history of this district where the defendant was a member of the Shreveport Police Department. This administration is committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting unjustified, use of force incidents to the fullest extent of the law."

Hudson now faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for the verdict.

