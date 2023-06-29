Hunter Biden settles Arkansas child support case

Hunter Biden, the controversial son of President Joe Biden, has settled a child support case in Arkansas with Lunden Roberts -- the mother of his four-year-old child. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden, the controversial son of President Joe Biden, has settled a child support case in Arkansas with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old child. The revelation was made in a public order filed in Arkansas' Circuit Court of Independence County, though the amount Biden owes has been redacted. His attorneys had said he had been paying $20,000 a month for several years.

The child support payments will begin on July 1 and will continue until the child reaches the age of 18 provided she does not marry, become emancipated or dies before then and remains fully enrolled in high school.

Biden will also be required to provide his tax returns to Roberts each year and continue to reimburse her for the cost of health insurance for the child.

The president's son, a former businessman who has moonlighted as an artist in recent years, will also be required to give an undisclosed number of his paintings to his child, the court records show.

The court stipulated that paintings can vary in size but must be no smaller than 24"x24," according to the agreement.



"The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts," the court documents read.

"The net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts."

Biden will also be required to discuss providing a college education fund for the child within the next five years.

Roberts previously tried to get the court to give the child Biden's last name but has withdrawn her counterclaim for a name change under the agreement.

Accounts of how Biden and Roberts met have varied in the media but Biden's paternity was brought into question in May 2019 when Roberts filed a lawsuit and a subsequent DNA test proved the child's parentage.

Lawyers for Roberts said in a December 2019 filing that Biden had never met his child and "could not identify the child out of a photo lineup."