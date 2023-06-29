Trending
June 29, 2023 / 7:26 PM

Grand jury declines to indict Travis Scott, Astroworld organizers in fatal stampede

By Adam Schrader
A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott and organizers of the Astroworld Festival in Houston (pictured after all events were canceled following the fatalities). File Photo by Ken Murray/EPA-EFE
June 29 (UPI) -- A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott and organizers of the Astroworld Festival in Houston after a stampede in November 2021 left 10 people dead.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the grand jury's decision in a news release provided to UPI by email, stating that "a tragedy isn't always a crime."

"It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment, something many of us do routinely and without a second thought to our safety. But a tragedy isn't always a crime, and not every death is a homicide," Ogg said.

Ogg noted the grand jury had issued six no-bills, ending the criminal investigation, but that the grand jury's determination "has no impact on the many civil lawsuits pending."

Apart from Scott, the five others the grand jury declined to indict include Brent Silberstein, John Junell, Shawna Boardman, Emily Ockenden and Seyth Boardman.

"I want to commend the dedication of each investigator and prosecutor who worked on this case for doing the kind of work any of us would want if the victims in this disaster were our loved ones," Ogg said.

Prosecutors presented the case to the grand jury this week after a 19-month investigation conducted by the Houston Police Department.

Ogg said officers had tracked down" every possible piece of relevant information" before concluding their investigation with the assistance of prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"It is the policy of the Harris County District Attorney to have a grand jury review cases involving serious and fatal incidents that may or may not involve criminal activity," the Harris County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

"Such situations are always investigated by the lead agency that has jurisdiction."

Tens of thousands of people are said to have rushed the stage when Travis Scott appeared at the festival, leaving thousands reportedly injured and 10 people dead, including two victims under the age of 15.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said police completed their criminal investigation into the incident last week, ABC News reported.

Finner called it a "very complex investigation" and said it will be publicly released.

