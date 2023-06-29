Heat dome will keep temperatures sizzling from South to Midwest

June 29 (UPI) -- Regions in Texas and five other states are expected to reach record-high temperatures on Thursday as a high-pressure dome from Mexico continues to make its way north and into the Midwest and Southern Plaines.

Texas, which had already been suffering from triple-digit temperatures, will see that trend continue, but areas in Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma are expected to enter the heat records books as well.

Hotter-than-average temperatures will also persist from New Mexico and Kansas to Illinois, Kentucky and Georgia. Houston and Dallas, along with Jackson, Miss.; Little Rock, Ark.; Memphis and Nashville are predicted to surpass the century mark on Thursday.

"Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths each year," the weather service tweeted Wednesday. "Take it seriously."

The current heatwave has been the blame for at least 14 deaths in Texas and Louisiana.

"Excessive heat warnings and advisories [have been issued over parts of the Southern Rockies, Southern High Plains, Central/Southern Plains, Middle/Lower Mississippi Valley, Central Gulf Coast," the National Weather Service said.

"Air quality alerts over parts of the Upper/Middle Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes, Western Ohio Valley, Central Appalachians, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic."

The National Weather Service said it anticipates that temperatures will remain hotter than average, this weekend, with hazardous heat remaining along the Gulf Coast and southeast Atlantic coast through Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a front will move into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Friday, producing showers and severe thunderstorms over parts of the Ohio/Tennessee valleys, Middle Mississippi Valley, and the central Appalachians.