June 29, 2023 / 6:00 PM

American pride remains near record low, new polling shows

By Simon Druker
Slightly more than a third (39%) of Americans say they are “extremely proud” to be American, according to a new poll released Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Slightly more than a third (39%) of Americans say they are "extremely proud" to be American, according to a new poll released Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 29 (UPI) -- Slightly more than a third (39%) of Americans say they are "extremely proud" to be American, according to a new poll released Thursday.

That percentage is one percent higher than last year's 38%, which was a record low according to polling firm Gallup.

A total of 67% of those surveyed identified as either extremely proud or very proud, compared to 65% last year.

The poll also found 22% of American adults identify as "moderately proud," while 7% are "only a little" and 4% "not at all."

The first edition of the poll in January 2001 found 55% of U.S. adults said they were "extremely proud" to be American.

The response hit high points between 65% and 70% from 2002 to 2004 before starting to decline in 2005.

Those saying they are "extremely proud" has been continuously low since 2018, averaging around 42%.

The poll was conducted over the first three weeks of June.

Results showed a stark divide along political lines.

It found 60% of Republicans expressed extreme pride while just 29% of Democrats said they felt the same way.

People of an older age were more likely to identify as being more proud to be American.

The poll found 50% of adults surveyed aged 55 and older were extremely proud, while that number dropped to 40% for those between 35 and 54 and 18% of people from 18 to 34.

