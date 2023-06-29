Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2023 / 8:37 AM

White House announces $3.1B effort to prevent, reduce veteran homelessness

By A.L. Lee
A homeless veteran walks through an encampment in Los Angeles during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A homeless veteran walks through an encampment in Los Angeles during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced new efforts to further reduce homelessness among veterans in the United States.

The plan includes more than $3 billion in new investments to help unhoused veterans find jobs, legal aid, and other vital support services, the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Continuum of Care (CoC) program will provide $3.1 billion, under supervision of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money is intended to help local-level governments and Tribal entities provide housing to veterans and anyone else experiencing homelessness, including victims of sexual and domestic violence.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding $11.5 million to public and nonprofit organizations to provide legal services for homeless veterans to help prevent evictions and to ensure public benefits are correctly appropriated.

RELATED President Biden assails trickle-down economics, touts his policies to boost middle class

Additionally, the Department of Labor will provide more than $58 million in grants through its Veterans' Employment and Training Service to help homeless veterans reintegrate into the labor force through training and job placement in emerging industries like information technology and cybersecurity.

Advertisement

The administration will also launch a series of "Boot Camps" designed to improve the efficiency of existing government protocols and cut red tape that typically delays critical veteran services.

Thursday's announcement builds upon previous government efforts that have led to an 11% reduction in homelessness since 2020 while the overall number of homeless veterans was down by more than 55% since 2010, as President Joe Biden has pledged to place a particular focus on ensuring every veteran has "a roof over their head," the White House said.

RELATED President Biden using CPAP machine for sleep apnea, White House confirms

In May, the White House announced the ALL INside initiative to tackle homelessness in five major cities across the country, including Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

The program is a key part of the Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness, which seeks to reduce vagrancy across the nation by 25% through 2025 and "ultimately build a country where every person has a safe and affordable home," the White House said previously.

The administration said it has set a goal to provide permanent housing to at least 38,000 veterans before the end of 2023.

RELATED Sen. Elizabeth Warren slams Treasury secretary's openness to bank mergers

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021 made the government's largest-ever single-year investment to prevent a surge of homelessness during the height of the pandemic, with $5 billion invested so far for 70,000 Emergency Housing Vouchers -- the first HUD voucher specifically for people experiencing homelessness beyond veterans.

Advertisement

Previously, Biden's American Rescue Plan provided hundreds of millions of dollars to address homelessness, while HUD has released a series of grants totaling $486 million, and more than 3,300 housing vouchers given to homeless citizens since Biden took office.

Another $21 billion from Biden's plan has gone to emergency rental assistance, and measures to establish eviction protections that have helped 8 million struggling households pay their bills.

Since 2021, the Treasury Department's State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund has also provided more than $2.5 billion in projects focused on reducing and preventing homelessness.

During its first year alone, the Rescue Plan helped more than 100,000 homeless people obtain permanent homes, the White House said.

Biden's 2024 budget proposal includes more investments to address homelessness, including a call for more housing vouchers; and emergency rental assistance.

The president also seeks to grow affordable housing nationwide while establishing a guarantee of rental assistance for groups at the most risk for homelessness, including low-income veterans and youths who have aged out of foster care.

The administration has also called on private sector donors to support the latest actions on homelessness while seeking ways to continue government assistance in the years ahead.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Record travel expected for July 4 weekend; airline woes may play spoiler
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Record travel expected for July 4 weekend; airline woes may play spoiler
June 29 (UPI) -- Travel during the upcoming July 4 holiday is expected to be a record-setter as gas prices are holding steady but high demand and other issues may disrupt air travel.
CBO projects federal debt to soar over next 20 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CBO projects federal debt to soar over next 20 years
June 29 (UPI) -- The Congressional Budget Office is projecting the percentage of the federal debt held by the public to surge in the next two decades on increased spending on major healthcare programs and social security.
Judges block Kentucky, Tennessee bans on gender-affirming care for youth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judges block Kentucky, Tennessee bans on gender-affirming care for youth
June 29 (UPI) -- Transgender youth in Tennessee and Kentucky will continue to be able to access medicinal forms of gender-affirming care, federal judges ruled Wednesday.
DOJ: 78 charged over $2.5B in healthcare fraud schemes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ: 78 charged over $2.5B in healthcare fraud schemes
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that federal prosecutors have charged dozens of people in a nationwide crackdown on healthcare fraud that prosecutors said attempted to steal billions of dollars.
DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ calls Florida law restricting Chinese land ownership unconstitutional
June 28 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is taking legal action against Florida over a new law federal prosecutors call unconstitutional because it restricts Chinese citizens from owning land in the state.
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Report: Connecticut troopers may have falsified traffic stops for racial profiling board
June 28 (UPI) -- A new report claims Connecticut state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic stops to show fewer infractions for Black and Hispanic drivers, and more for White drivers.
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
June 28 (UPI) -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters warned Wednesday that a nationwide UPS strike is "imminent" after the powerful union walked away from the bargaining table.
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida investigates after police officer jailed toddler son to potty train him
June 28 (UPI) -- A Florida police officer admitted in an interview to locking his young child in a jail cell to potty train him, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Wednesday.
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
June 28 (UPI) -- Overstock, the Utah-based online retailer known best for selling furniture, has purchased the intellectual property for Bed Bath & Beyond amid the company's bankruptcy proceedings and will relaunch the store's website.
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Only injuries reported after Amtrak train hits truck, derails in California
June 28 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train, carrying nearly 200 people, partially derailed Wednesday in Southern California after slamming into a truck at a crossing. At least 15 people suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was hospitalized.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Florida couple withdraws lawsuit against OceanGate CEO after submersible's demise
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Teamsters warn of 'imminent' UPS strike affecting 'nearly all Americans'
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Overstock to relaunch Bed Bath & Beyond after buying intellectual property
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
Sheriff fires Mississippi deputies sued for allegedly beating and torturing two men
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Arizona wildfire forces more than 1,000 to evacuate from Scottsdale area
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement