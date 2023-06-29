EV maker Polestar partners with Tesla to adopt its charging connector

Electric car company Polestar said that it had signed an agreement to use Tesla's chargers starting in 2025. Photo courtesy of Polestar

June 29 (UPI) -- Electric car maker Polestar said Thursday that it would partner with Tesla and adopt its technology for the charging of electric vehicles. Starting in 2025, all new Polestar vehicles that are sold in North America will adopt Tesla's connector, known as the North American Charging Standard, over the current Combines Charging System standard, the company said. Advertisement

"We salute the pioneering work Tesla has done to speed up the adoption and increase the popularity of electric vehicles, and it's great to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way," CEO Thomas Ingenlath said in a statement. "With 12,000 charging points today, a number that will only keep growing, this move will greatly increase the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region."

NACS was developed by Tesla and has been used for all the company's cars since 2012. Tesla opened the technology up to other manufacturers last year but limited access to Tesla Supercharger stations for a 10-year period.

Thursday's deal follows recent agreements by Ford and GM to give drivers access to Tesla chargers.

Tesla will provide Ford EVs access to 12,000 Tesla superchargers in the U.S. and Canada. The deal more than doubles the number of fast-chargers available to Ford owners.

Ford said Tesla adaptors will be used in Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-transit vehicles fitted with the Combined Charging System port access to Tesla's V3 superchargers.

Like Ford, GM car owners will be able to use a CCS-to-NACS adapter to access Tesla's network of 12,000 fast chargers spread across the country.