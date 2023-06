CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has signed off on the recommendation of an advisory committee to approve RSV vaccines for people 60 and over this fall. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The CDC Thursday recommended RSV vaccines from GSK and Pfizer for people aged 60 and older. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the recommendation from the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as the agency said the vaccines are set to be available this fall. Advertisement

Older adults can get a single dose of the RSV vaccine, but CDC recommends checking with healthcare providers first.

According to CDC estimates, Respiratory Syncytial Virus kills 6,000-10,000 older adults each year and puts 60,000-160,000 older adults in hospitals.

GSK has indicated its vaccine will cost between $200 and $295 per dose. Pfizer estimates the vaccine cost to be between $180 and $270.

The FDA approved Pfizer and GSK RSV vaccines in May.

Adults at highest risk for severe RSV illness are older adults, those living in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, adults with chronic heart or lung disease and adults with weakened immune systems.

"These vaccines provide an opportunity to help protect older adults against severe RSV illness at a time when multiple respiratory infections are likely to circulate," the CDC said in a statement.

In the fall and winter of 2022 RSV surged among children, seriously impacting hospitals in 33 states. The virus typically peaks between December and February, but last year's surge was much earlier than usual.

RSV is the leading cause of pediatric bronchitis and pneumonia. It's considered a dangerous infection for infants and older adults.