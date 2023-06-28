Ohio mother charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days

Kristel Candelario, 31, has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for allegedly leaving her 16-month-old daughter “alone and unattended for 10 days,” according to prosecutors. Photo courtesy of Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department

June 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio mother is facing murder charges after allegedly leaving her toddler home alone for more than a week while she went on a vacation. Kristel Candelario, 31, was indicted last week by a Cuyahoga County grand jury for leaving her 16-month-old daughter "alone and unattended for 10 days," prosecutors announced Monday. Advertisement

'It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation," Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a statement.

"As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children," he added. "Imagining this child's suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf."

According to investigators, Candelario left her baby alone at her Cleveland home on June 6 to vacation in Detroit, Mich., and Puerto Rico. She did not return until June 16.

When Candelario found her daughter unresponsive, she called police. Officers responded to the home and pronounced the toddler deceased.

The girl was found in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with blankets, according to investigators who said there was no sign of trauma. An autopsy revealed the toddler was extremely dehydrated at the time of her death.

Candelario was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of endangering children.

She will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.