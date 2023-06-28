Trending
U.S. News
June 28, 2023 / 6:30 PM

Man arrested after slashing dog's throat in unprovoked attack at N.C. park

By Simon Druker

June 28 (UPI) -- One man was arrested after reportedly killing a dog in an unprovoked attack, police in Asheville, N.C., confirmed on Wednesday.

Officers quickly responded to the attack on Monday, arresting James Wesley Henry, the Asheville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The 43-year-old now faces one count of felony cruelty to animals.

Henry was released on a $10,000 bond.

The attack happened at a public park at about 3:20 p.m. EDT when officers were called to reports of a dog being stabbed.

"When officers arrived, the dog owner advised officers that while playing pickleball, a man approached her dog, grabbed it by the throat, and started slashing it with a knife unprovoked. The dog succumbed to the injuries sustained on the scene," the department said in the statement.

Liesbeth Mackie, the dog's owner, told the Ashville Watchdog the attack on the 11-year-old animal was entirely unprovoked.

Mackie said the mixed-breed, 35-pound dog was lying in the shade attached to a leash while she was playing pickleball.

Her partner then alerted her to the attack.

Wesley reportedly walked away without reaction after the stabbing.

Witnesses followed him until police arrived and arrested him without incident.

